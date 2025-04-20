3 Reasons why Roman Reigns turned down The Shield reunion at WWE WrestleMania 41

The ending of WWE WrestleMania 41 shocked the world when Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk by joining forces with Seth Rollins. The Wiseman initially pretended to be on the side of The Voice of the Voiceless and the OTC, but later delivered a low blow on both of them.
Amid this, during the match, The Visionary offered a Shield reunion to Roman Reigns. This occurred when Rollins set up Punk in a position to deliver a Shield powerbomb at the ringside. However, the Original Tribal Chief declined the reunion and instead attacked his former Shield member.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Roman Reigns turned down the Shield reunion at WWE WrestleMania 41.
#3. Roman Reigns hates Seth Rollins
One of the reasons why the OTC turned down a Shield reunion with Seth Rollins is that he hates him for his past actions. Also, fans have seen that Reigns shifted his focus to Rollins last year when he interrupted the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match. This even cost Reigns his Undisputed WWE Title reign.
It shows that the OTC holds a pure hatred towards Rollins, and he didn't even care about his historic Undisputed WWE title reign. Thus, this appears to be a clear reason why Roman turned down The Hounds of Justice reunion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
#2. The OTC has not forgiven Seth Rollins yet
Roman Reigns has not yet forgiven Seth Rollins for his actions, which seems to be another reason behind his decision to turn down the Shield reunion at WrestleMania 41.
This was also evident from the ending of The Showcase of the Immortals when Paul Heyman provoked the Original Tribal Chief to attack Rollins' back, as he found himself in a similar situation to the Shield breakup scenario. After witnessing this, Roman instantly shifted his focus from CM Punk to The Visionary.
This shows that somewhere, Reigns has not yet forgiven Seth, and the past still lives rent-free in his mind.
#1. To plant seeds for a future showdown in WWE
By turning down the Shield reunion, Roman Reigns has planted seeds for a future showdown with Seth Rollins. Both the OTC and The Visionary already have unfinished business to settle from their last singles match at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.
Additionally, Seth Rollins pinned the Head of the Table at this year's WrestleMania to emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match. Therefore, rejecting the Shield reunion seems like part of a long-term storyline that could end up with a match between the former Shield members.