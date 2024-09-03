3 reasons why Sami Zayn is the perfect challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Title after WWE Bash In Berlin

After a successful title defense against Randy Orton at Bash In Berlin, Gunther addressed the WWE RAW audience only to be interrupted by Sami Zayn. The Underdog From The Underground received a huge ovation from the Denver crowd before challenging The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Austrian megastar declined, leading Zayn to taunt him for being afraid.

Though unconfirmed, a WrestleMania XL rematch seems to be the direction for the red brand's top men's title, whether on the flagship show itself or at Bad Blood. After Bash In Berlin, the former Honorary Uce is arguably the perfect successor to Randy Orton in facing the Imperium leader for the championship. What makes the 40-year-old so proper for that spot right now?

Here are three reasons why Sami Zayn is the perfect challenger for Gunther after Bash In Berlin

#3: Sami Zayn's record against Gunther on the WWE main roster is a unique opportunity for both men.

Sami Zayn is the only man to pin Gunther in the latter's two and a half years on the WWE main roster. The Ring General remained unbeaten after debuting in April 2022, going on to win and hold the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days. So dominant was the Imperium leader's run that he held the title for more days in one reign than any other champion had ever held it combined.

The Austrian megastar was an unstoppable juggernaut until he met Zayn, who pulled off a stunning upset at WrestleMania XL. If anyone is qualified to face the champion, it is the only man to have defeated him and in doing so, ended his previous reign. For The Ring General, it is also a unique chance to correct the only blemish on his win-loss record and remove any doubts regarding his dominance.

#2: Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship momentum needs to be capitalized upon

Before challenging Gunther on WWE RAW, Sami Zayn's last rivalry was with Bron Breakker over the Intercontinental Championship. The Underdog From The Underground defeated the Unpredictable Badass at Money In The Bank before eventually falling to the 26-year-old at SummerSlam. He then came up short in a 2-out-of-3 falls rematch to end the feud, thereafter disappearing from TV for weeks.

After a 119-day reign with the iconic midcard title and highly acclaimed rivalry with Breakker, the 40-year-old has considerable momentum. It feels right to capitalize on it with a world title feud while it's still hot, given that both men have history. It will also benefit future challengers like CM Punk as they finish up their current rivalries before making a run for the gold.

#1: Facing Gunther could be Sami Zayn's window back into The Bloodline story

Given that Gunther's reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion has just begun, it's incredibly unlikely that Sami Zayn will dethrone him. Unlike Randy Orton who has already won it all, Zayn is not so bulletproof to a loss, meaning the creative team has to book the eventual match delicately. However, the timing offers a unique opportunity to protect the 40-year-old in defeat.

Roman Reigns' recent return is expected to lead to a reunion of the original Bloodline to help him face Solo Sikoa's version of the faction. This could involve Sikoa and Co. costing the former Honorary Uce the World Heavyweight Title match against The Ring General, opening the window for him to reunite with Reigns.

Triple H and Co. have a rare logical way to protect Zayn, give Gunther his win, and progress The Bloodline storyline in one elegant move.

