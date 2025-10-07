3 Reasons why Santos Escobar is reportedly leaving WWE

By Love Verma
Published Oct 07, 2025 01:37 GMT
WWE
Santos Escobar reportedly leaving WWE in few hours. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Santos Escobar is currently making headlines among the WWE Universe. Reports disclosed that he will reportedly leave the company after a few hours and will become a free agent soon. Even the source confirmed that World Wrestling Entertainment offered him a higher salary contract, but Escobar still turned it down.

In this article, we will examine three possible reasons why the LWO member is reportedly leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Unhappy with his booking in WWE

The poor booking of Santos Escobar could be one of the primary reasons why the 41-year-old star might be leaving WWE. Since he arrived on the main roster, Escobar hasn't achieved any major feat.

Unhappy with his booking, Sanots might have finally decided not to resign with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and instead leave the company. In the past, we have seen many stars leaving WWE due to their poor booking, and it seems that Sanots could be the latest addition to that list.

#2. Could be planning for an AEW debut?

Usually, when a superstar decides to leave the Triple H-led promotion, they likely debut in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. Tony Khan's company is renowned for signing former WWE talents, and Santos Escobar may be following a similar path.

Many former WWE talents who had poor booking in the World Wrestling Entertainment earned good positions in AEW. Jon Moxley and Toni Storm are prime examples of it.

So, it's probable that the LWO member could now be planning for a jump to the All Elite Wrestling. This might be why he is reportedly leaving the Triple H creative regime.

#1. Return to the independent circuit?

Before arriving in World Wrestling Entertainment, Santos Escobar was part of the independent circuit. He primarily worked as a CMLL star. Additionally, he performed at Toryumon Mexico Dragon Mania, AAA, Lucha Underground, and other events.

Another reason why Escobar might be leaving the Triple H-led promotion is his interest in the independent wrestling circuit. After this return, he might try his best to gain more recognition worldwide and eventually return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the near future.

So, these could be the three potential reasons why Santos Escobar is reportedly leaving the giant wrestling promotion. Now, only time will tell what will happen next, and whether the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is really planning to leave the creative regime of the Game.

