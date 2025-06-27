3 Reasons why Seth Rollins is better than Roman Reigns and 2 he is not

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a long history in WWE. It all started when they both became members of The Shield, and later they turned into each other's biggest rivals. The betrayal by The Visionary and the breakup of the Hounds of Justice still haunt the Original Tribal Chief.

However, both stars have a similar level of fan support, and there's always a debate about who is better: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins?

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Architect is better than the former Undisputed WWE Champion and two reasons why he isn't.

#5. Better - In-ring versatility

Seth Rollins' in-ring moveset is enough to make a match a must-watch spectacle. There is rarely a time when The Visionary has a bad match in the sports entertainment juggernaut. One of the biggest reasons for this is the versatility in Rollins' in-ring work.

The moveset of the former World Champion varies from match to match. Even Seth doesn't hesitate to pull the finisher on his opponent during the showdowns. On the other side, Roman Reigns is a powerhouse star. Therefore, he lacks in-ring versatility and moveset than The Visionary, making Seth eventually better than the OTC.

#4. Not better - The megastar's popularity

Roman Reigns' involvement in a storyline makes the entire plot a headline. Regardless of the opponent, Roman's inclusion helps WWE generate massive views and earn significant profit. This is due to the megastar popularity of the Only Tribal Chief.

Even Reigns' popularity is not limited to his WWE fanbase; he also has strong mainstream appeal. This is clear from his appearances in non-WWE shows and his upcoming Hollywood projects. The incredible popularity of the OTC makes Rollins no better than him.

#3. Better - Character evolution

Since making his WWE debut, Roman Reigns' character evolution has not been prominently seen. He has mainly played three gimmicks in the company so far. These start with his Shield persona, then the Big Dog gimmick, and now the current Tribal Chief character.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins is arguably the king of character evolution. The Visionary has already portrayed multiple sides of his character on television. That's why he has earned several nicknames like The Architect, The Messiah, The King Slayer, The Visionary, and others.

So, in terms of character development, Rollins is somewhat ahead of the Head of the Table in WWE.

#2. Better - Workhorse of WWE

Although Roman Reigns is a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion, since his rising popularity, he has mostly become a part-time performer. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins continues to be the workhorse of the promotion.

There is hardly any show where Seth fails to make his presence known, making him a consistent performer. However, the part-timer schedule of the Original Tribal Chief puts him behind the line of The Architect.

#1. Not better - Roman Reigns' faction leadership is better than Seth Rollins

The Architect is currently leading his villainous faction on RAW. In recent years, Roman has demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills by becoming the leader of The Bloodline.

His run as the leader of The Bloodline is appreciated by the WWE Universe. Compared to Roman Reigns, Rollins somewhat lacks strong leadership skills. This could be due to the difference between The Bloodline Saga and the Seth faction, but still, it gives the OTC an edge over his former Shield member.

