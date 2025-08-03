3 Reasons Seth Rollins dethroning CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Title was a mistake

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One concluded with Seth Rollins shattering CM Punk's dreams and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned the Best in the World to emerge as the new champion.Though The Architect's return and subsequent win have generated a major buzz among fans, here are three reasons why Rollins dethroning Punk for the World Title was a mistake.#3. CM Punk deserved to have his SummerSlam momentCM Punk defeated Gunther after a hard-fought match and truly deserved his moment of victory at SummerSlam 2025. The Voice of the Voiceless is one of the biggest fan favorites in the company, and having him hold the title for five minutes only to lose it to his biggest rival seemed like a big blow to his momentum.It ruined Punk's crowning moment, with the veteran having waited 12 years to win a world title in WWE.#2. Seth Rollins' return was predicted by fansSeth Rollins' WWE return was already predicted by fans. Many claimed that the injury angle of The Visionary was a ruse, and he would eventually return at The Biggest Party of The Summer to cash in after the CM Punk vs. Gunther World Title match.WWE could have instead made Rollins cash in for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which will be defended on Night Two of the premium live event. They pulled off a similar angle by having Naomi cash in for the Women's World Championship while she was in a feud with Jade Cargill, who was set to challenge Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. Such an angle would have been a much bigger shock for fans and would have given Rollins' return a much bigger impact.#1. WWE should have sold Seth Rollins' injury for a bit longerSeth Rollins' injury angle took place at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Though the cash-in resulted in a massive reaction from the crowd, the Stamford-based promotion should have waited a little longer to execute his return.Delaying Rollins' cash-in could have been a better option, not only to generate more anticipation around The Visionary's return but also to pull off a much bigger surprise.The Visionary's return on SummerSlam Night One has changed the entire landscape of Monday Night RAW, especially the World Title picture. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has now that Seth Rollins is a World Champion again.