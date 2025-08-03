Seth Rollins to be stripped of WWE World Heavyweight Championship on RAW after SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins pulled off another Heist of the Century moment when he surprised the world and ruined CM Punk's World Champion moment at SummerSlam. After a brutal fight against Gunther, The Best in the World finally dethroned him and became the new World Heavyweight Champion.Soon, the emotional moment of The Second City Saint turned into a nightmare when Rollins made his presence with crutches only to reveal that he's fit for the MITB cash-in. The Architect stomped CM Punk and pinned him to emerge as the new champion.The dreams of Punk are now shattered, but there might be another twist waiting for us when Seth Rollins could be stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW after SummerSlam 2025. It's important to note that, as Seth is the World Heavyweight Champion, he will soon have to defend his title.The next premium live event of the company is Clash in Paris, scheduled for August 31. As an international PLE, the World title is likely to be defended. So, if The Visionary is unable to compete at Clash in Paris due to medical reasons, he might be stripped of the title.Adam Pearce is the General Manager of the Monday Night Show. On RAW after SummerSlam, he might confront Seth Rollins and could announce a no.1 contender match to determine the challenger for The Visionary or announce a rematch between him and Punk.If Rollins refuses to defend the title, claiming he's still not 100% medically cleared to compete, Pearce might have no choice but to strip the championship. Overall, the return of The Visionary has sparked numerous speculations, and it seems that RAW after The Biggest Party of the Summer will feature major surprises and turns.Triple H seemingly confirms that Seth Rollins' WWE SNME injury was fakeDuring SummerSlam post-show, Triple H talked about The Revolutionary and seemingly confirmed that his injury angle at Saturday Night's Main Event was not real. The Game said that Rollins was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers.He also stated that The Architect eventually became the World Heavyweight Champion, and Rollins' move is a smart way to do business. Additionally, the Chief Content Officer discussed Seth Rollins' medical reports and stated that he is not satisfied with the inaccurate report and will address it later.Triple H's statement clearly indicates that what happened at SNME was part of a storyline, and Seth Rollins was only doing this to have a successful MITB cash-in.