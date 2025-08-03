5 Things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

By Love Verma
Published Aug 03, 2025 02:41 GMT
Seth Rollins is World Champion again. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Seth Rollins is World Champion again. [Image credits: WWE on X]

The first night of WWE SummerSlam left fans stunned as Seth Rollins returned & cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Initially, CM Punk dethroned Gunther and became the World Champion, only to get confronted by Seth Rollins, who pretended to be injured as he walked in with crutches.

Soon, the Visionary put the supporter aside and rushed towards the ring, cashing in his MITB contract. With a Stomp, Rollins pinned him and emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on SummerSlam Saturday.

#5. Seth Rollins' injury at SNME was not serious

Since Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main event, WWE pretends that the injury to the Architect was serious. Even, the company immediately wrote him off television, and Rollins was spotted with crutches by the fans outside the RAW venue.

However, following his return at SummerSlam, the company confirmed that the injury of The Revolutionary was not serious in nature, at least not as grave as WWE portrayed it. If the injury was severe enough, The Visionary may not have returned to the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. CM Punk vs Rollins at Clash in Paris

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has now escalated to new heights, as Rollins ruined the Best in the World's SummerSlam moment. All this development also hints that at Clash in Paris, a world title bout is set to take place when Seth will defend against the Second City Saint.

For those unaware, Clash in Paris is the PLE of WWE following SummerSlam. It is set to take place on August 31, 2025, at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

#3. Roman Reigns to go on hiatus from WWE again following SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the opening match of SummerSlam on Saturday. The Yeet Master pinned the Tsunami to secure the victory.

Besides the squared circle, Reigns also has Hollywood commitments, as he will be part of The Street Fighter live-action film as Akuma, and the shooting is expected to start from August 2025.

Considering this, it's likely that following victory at the Biggest Party of the Summer, The OTC will be on hiatus again from the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Karrion Kross might be leaving WWE

Karrion Kross faced Sami Zayn in a singles match at SummerSlam, where he suffered the loss. After a long time, it was the first instance when Kross was part of a PLE match. After this loss at the premium live event, there is a major buzz about him leaving the Triple H-led promotion.

The Herald of Doomsday's contract is set to expire soon, and his loss could be a hint that the company may not rehire him; otherwise, he could have defeated the Honorary Uce.

#1. Raquel may turn against Roxanne Perez following the loss

The Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez suffered a loss at SummerSlam as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair dethroned them to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The title change could lead to several consequences in the villainous faction, and one of the things that could happen is Raquel turning against Perez.

Rodriguez, frustrated by the loss, could place the entire blame on Roxanne and turn against her. She could even demand that Finn Balor kick her out of the group.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Universal Champion would likely take the side of Roxanne and instead blame Raquel for the title loss, creating further dissension in the group.

