3 reasons why Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

Despite a valiant effort, Seth Rollins failed to score a victory against Drew McIntyre in the opening title bout of WrestleMania 40 Night Two. The showdown witnessed numerous finishing maneuvers and concluded with The Scottish Warrior securing the win to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, soon after this, Damian Priest cashed in his MITB contract to claim that title from Drew, a big thanks to CM Punk for the successful cash-in.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss the three reasons why The Visionary lost the World Heavyweight Title on Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals.

#3. Seth Rollins lost due to the after effects from his Night One match

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why The Visionary lost his world title against Drew might be due to the damage he suffered from his Night One clash against The Bloodline where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes in a tag team contest. Even during the match, the commentary team noted multiple times that Seth was not 100% in this title defense and cited him as a compromised Rollins.

So this clearly shows that the after-effects of his tag team match against Roman Reigns and The Rock played a crucial role in the title change that happened in the opening bout of Night Two at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Drew McIntyre is the perfect choice to dethrone Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Another reason behind the loss of the 37-year-old star on Night Two could be that the Scottish star seems to be the perfect choice to claim the world title from him. Since winning the inaugural championship at Night of Champions last year, Rollins has defeated multiple stars and veterans in his title reign. He had even successfully defended his championship against McIntyre at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

However, the villainous turn of The Chosen One and his new menacing character seem to be another reason by the company chose to have Seth Rollins lose his title at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, the heel character of The Scottish Warrior is also getting love from the fans which adds more credibility to the company's decision to have Seth drop the world title at 'Mania.

#1. WWE might have some bigger plans for Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Besides his feud against Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins was also highly involved in the feud against The Bloodline on The Road to WrestleMania 40. So it's possible that the Stamford-based promotion might have bigger plans for The Visionary and hence they wanted him to drop the World Heavyweight Championship on the Night Two of The Show of the Shows.

Now, this move will allow the company to book Seth Rollins in a different direction in his post-WrestleMania feud. Even on The Road to WrestleMania, WWE had also teased matches like Rollins v The Rock, Roman Reigns vs. Rollins, and even Rollins vs. Rhodes in case The Visionary betrays The American Nightmare.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Seth should have retained his title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion