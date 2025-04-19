3 Reasons why Seth Rollins must defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns will collide in the main event of the first night of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Visionary recently labeled the match as the most important Triple Threat contest in the history of the industry.

Seth Rollins’ feud with CM Punk has continued since the latter’s return to WWE. However, the two men only got their hands on each other on RAW’s Netflix premiere in January 2025. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and CM Punk got into a rivalry more recently. Punk helped out Reigns and his Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

The three men will headline the first night of WrestleMania and likely put on one of the greatest matches of all time. All three men are well set to score the win. However, Seth Rollins may deserve it more than the other two superstars.

Check out the three reasons The Visionary must win the Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Seth Rollins has been the backbone of the rivalry

As stated earlier, Roman Reigns’ problems with CM Punk recently increased after The Best in the World’s friendship with Paul Heyman grew even stronger. The main aspect of their rivalry is Paul Heyman’s loyalty.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has been at odds with both men for a long time. His rivalry with Roman Reigns has continued for years, and he was instrumental in dethroning The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Meanwhile, Rollins has talked about his hate for CM Punk countless times. He has been in a rivalry with The Best in the World, against whom he has lost one match clean while winning the other thanks to Roman Reigns’ interference.

Only a win at WrestleMania against both men will keep Seth Rollins on top and ensure that his role as the backbone of the rivalry shines out. He hasn’t scored a clean win over either man in a long time, and Triple H should give him what he deserves after carrying the feud.

#2. Roman Reigns and CM Punk don’t need a win to continue their feud

Paul Heyman will be on CM Punk’s side for his first WrestleMania main event on Saturday. Heyman owed Punk a favor for helping out the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, and The Best in the World decided to use it in the smartest way possible.

If WWE decides to continue the feud past WrestleMania, the Wiseman will remain the main factor in the rivalry between Punk and Reigns. Therefore, they wouldn’t need a win to move ahead.

Instead, Paul Heyman’s actions could be enough to keep both men fighting past ‘Mania. Either man could take the fall at The Show of Shows due to Paul Heyman’s actions, which could take their rivalry forward after WrestleMania 41.

#1. He has become Mr. WrestleMania of WWE’s new era

With thirteen WrestleMania matches under his belt, Seth Rollins has done more than most superstars can only dream of in WWE. He will compete in his 14th WrestleMania match and third main event match on Saturday.

With major wins over Brock Lesnar and the heist of the century under his belt, it can be said that Seth Rollins is Mr. WrestleMania of WWE’s new era. He has competed in incredible matches against top names over the years and won major titles at the event.

A win at The Show of Shows will cement him as the top WrestleMania player in WWE after Shawn Michaels. He has done a lot for the company over the years, and Triple H could give him the big win over two of WWE’s biggest stars.

