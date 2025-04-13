3 Reasons why Shawn Michaels is inducting Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H is set to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and fans are excited to hear his acceptance speech at the ceremony. The former world champion has done wonders in the business since he became the creative team, as he has changed the landscape of the industry with his unique ideas.
While Triple H has set new standards as a booker, he has also had an illustrious career in the squared circle. The Game has accomplished everything one can in the industry and has etched his name in history as one of the all-time greats.
Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, have been mentored by The King of Kings. It was recently made official that Shawn Michaels would be the one to induct The Game into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
HBK and The Undertaker were the ones to confirm that The King of Kings will join the Hall of Fame this year. In this piece, we will look at three reasons why Shawn Michaels was chosen to induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame.
#3 The Game may have asked his best friend to induct him
Triple H and Shawn Michaels have remained best friends for decades. While they have had many matches against each other in the squared circle, they have always had each other's backs outside the ring.
Considering their close friendship, Triple H could have requested Shawn Michaels to be the one to induct him into the Hall of Fame. The Game might have wanted his best friend to be by his side in the massive moment.
#2 Shawn Michaels is Triple H's partner in WWE creative
Triple H has impressed many through his work as WWE's Chief Content Officer. While he seemingly had his hands tied to some extent when Vince McMahon was involved in the company, he is now completely free to make his decisions, and he has done wonders.
While The Game has been doing an incredible job on the main roster, NXT has also been scaling new heights. The black-and-silver brand's head booker, Shawn Michaels, deserves credit for it, as he has been working hard behind the scenes.
Going by their collective success in the creative department, the company might have chosen HBK to induct The King of Kings into the Hall of Fame.
#1 The history between Michaels and Triple H in the ring
Shawn Michaels and Triple H have a storied history on TV. They were members of the legendary faction, D-Generation X, and shared the squared circle on numerous occasions over the years.
Apart from being great dance partners in the ring, both legends have been the best of friends for almost their entire careers. They are now two of the key backstage figures in the Stamford-based company.
Michaels and The Game have entertained fans as rivals and teammates. Hence, HBK is the perfect candidate to honor his DX stablemate in Las Vegas this month.