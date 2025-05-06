3 Reasons why Sheamus returned on WWE RAW

WWE RAW tonight saw Sheamus making his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were in the ring, waiting for an opponent to arrive. As soon as The Celtic Warrior's theme song played, Waller exited the ring, allowing the former United States Champion to face off against the Irish star.
After a thunderous match, Sheamus defeated Austin Theory and emerged victorious. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 47-year-old star returned on WWE RAW tonight.
#3. WWE may finally have plans for Sheamus
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
The last time Sheamus competed in the ring was at the Royal Rumble 2025. Since then, The Celtic Warrior has been absent from WWE television. The veteran's return in tonight's RAW seems like a hint that the company may finally have plans for him.
This could be why the former World Heavyweight Champion is back on the Netflix show.
#2. To book the veteran for Money in the Bank 2025
After Backlash 2025, the next premium live event of the company is Money in the Bank 2025. This year, MITB is scheduled for June 7, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. The reason for Sheamus' return to the red brand tonight might be to book The Celtic Warrior for the Money in the Bank show.
As the former Royal Rumble winner defeated Austin Theory in a banger match, he certainly has momentum on his side. This buildup will ultimately give him a boost and make him a strong contender to emerge victorious as the 2025 Mr. MITB.
#1. RAW was lacking top babyface stars
Since Seth Rollins' heel turn and his new association with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, the red brand has been lacking top babyfaces. Roman Reigns and CM Punk have already been ruled out of television after being destroyed by The Visionary's alliance.
The return of Sheamus on Monday Night RAW could be to give the show a strong babyface star. The multi-time WWE champion's comeback received a massive reaction from the fans, implying that he is indeed a major heroic character among the crowd.
Even in the coming months, fans may see Sheamus and Seth Rollins' faction coming face to face. So, these three could be the potential reasons why The Celtic Warrior returned on RAW tonight.