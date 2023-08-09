3 reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins is a good idea at WWE Payback

In a surprising twist, Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel on the SummerSlam fall-out show. After JD McDonagh injured Sami Zayn, Nakamura offered to replace Zayn as Cody Rhodes' and Seth Rollins' partner against The Judgment Day.

The makeshift trio worked well as a team as they successfully defeated the top faction of Monday Night RAW. However, mere moments after their massive victory, The King of Strong Style laid out Seth "Freakin" Rollins with a thunderous Kinshasa.

The direction seems clear as WWE seems to be grooming Shinsuke Nakamura as the next challenger for the World Heavyweight Champion at Payback. Here, we explore 3 reasons why the aforementioned plan is a good idea.

#3. This could be a nice filler feud for Seth "Freakin" Rollins

As much as fans revere him, WWE seems reluctant to commit to Shinsuke Nakamura as a big-time, main-event Superstar. His seven-year run has fallen quite short of expectations, especially for those who followed him in Japan.

Hence, it is unlikely that Nakamura will walk out with his first World Championship at WWE Payback. However, that doesn't mean Triple H can't book a compelling narrative between the challenger and the champion.

This delays Rollins' eventual program with Cody Rhodes, which will likely be saved for a bigger premium live event, most likely WWE Crown Jewel.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura is a fresh face in the main event scene

The main event scene of RAW has been dominated by the Seth Rollins-Judgment Day saga. Finn Balor has received two back-to-back opportunities at Rollins' World Heavyweight Title, and WWE is running out of options to maintain the appeal of this narrative.

An under-utilized Superstar like Nakamura adds a completely new face to the top of the card. Not only does this add a plethora of possibilities, but it also freshens up a stale main event scene, piquing interest heading into the fall season.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins will allow The Judgment Day implosion angle to grow in isolation

Ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in July, there has been consistent friction between him and Finn Balor. Priest has inadvertently cost The Prince in several world title matches, mostly due to careless use of his case.

On the contrary, Balor's relentless pursuit of Rollins has endangered the unity of Judgment Day as a whole. Both men are top contenders to dethrone The Visionary, increasing the tensions between The Prince and The Punisher.

By taking Rollins out of the mix and pitting him against Nakamura, WWE can gradually develop the Judgment Day implosion angle. This has the potential to be as cinematic and amazing as The Bloodline saga on SmackDown, but it must be allowed to brew on its own.

