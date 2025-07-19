3 reasons why Solo Sikoa got arrested on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a massive car accident. Solo Sikoa and his MFTs were involved, and Adam Pearce was seen hashing things out with them. Solo then disclosed that a major accident had taken place, leading to Tonga Loa walking out bleeding.The matter was investigated by the police, and they took Jacob Fatu in as a 'Person of Interest.' Meanwhile, later in the show, Jacob was released, and he confronted Sikoa's faction. After Jimmy Uso stepped up and stood by Jacob, the duo destroyed Solo and his group.Following this, Adam Pearce announced a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam 2025, where the new Bloodline leader will defend his US Title against The Samoan Werewolf. Additionally, the police arrived and arrested Sikoa.Though this angle is part of the storyline, in this article, we will discuss three reasons why the United States Champion got arrested on the blue brand tonight.#3. Solo planted evidence of the car accident to trap Jacob Fatu, which backfired on himOne of the reasons why the MFT leader was arrested on WWE SmackDown could be due to his intention to trap Jacob Fatu, which ultimately failed. It's obvious that due to the rivalry between the Bloodline and Jacob, he will be the prime suspect if any such incident took place against Solo's group.Using this, Sikoa could have planned the entire scenario just to make sure that Fatu stays away from them and doesn't get a rematch for the US Title. However, when police came to know about this, they released The Samoan Werewolf and arrested the 32-year-old star for this conspiracy.#2. To write him off televisionWith this arrest, WWE might seemingly want to write Solo off television, which could be another reason behind this entire angle on SmackDown. We are just a few weeks away from The Biggest Party of The Summer. There is a considerable development in the Solo vs. Jacob feud, with the two now booked for a Steel Cage bout.As a result of this, the Triple H-led creative regime might want to write Solo off television, and this could be why he got arrested on SmackDown.#1. To build hype for the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu WWE SummerSlam matchAngles like a star getting arrested often get major attention from the WWE Universe, and they generate huge buzz among fans. With WWE pulling this angle off for the two stars involved right now, they might want to induce more hype among fans for the Jacob vs. Solo rematch at SummerSlam.This could be another reason why Solo Sikoa was arrested on the blue brand this week ahead of SummerSlam.