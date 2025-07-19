3 reasons why Solo Sikoa got arrested on WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Modified Jul 19, 2025 01:59 GMT
Solo Sikoa got arrested on SmackDown this week. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Solo Sikoa got in trouble on SmackDown this week [Image credits: WWE on X]

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a massive car accident. Solo Sikoa and his MFTs were involved, and Adam Pearce was seen hashing things out with them. Solo then disclosed that a major accident had taken place, leading to Tonga Loa walking out bleeding.

Ad

The matter was investigated by the police, and they took Jacob Fatu in as a 'Person of Interest.' Meanwhile, later in the show, Jacob was released, and he confronted Sikoa's faction. After Jimmy Uso stepped up and stood by Jacob, the duo destroyed Solo and his group.

Following this, Adam Pearce announced a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam 2025, where the new Bloodline leader will defend his US Title against The Samoan Werewolf. Additionally, the police arrived and arrested Sikoa.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Though this angle is part of the storyline, in this article, we will discuss three reasons why the United States Champion got arrested on the blue brand tonight.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

#3. Solo planted evidence of the car accident to trap Jacob Fatu, which backfired on him

Ad

One of the reasons why the MFT leader was arrested on WWE SmackDown could be due to his intention to trap Jacob Fatu, which ultimately failed. It's obvious that due to the rivalry between the Bloodline and Jacob, he will be the prime suspect if any such incident took place against Solo's group.

Using this, Sikoa could have planned the entire scenario just to make sure that Fatu stays away from them and doesn't get a rematch for the US Title. However, when police came to know about this, they released The Samoan Werewolf and arrested the 32-year-old star for this conspiracy.

Ad

#2. To write him off television

Ad

With this arrest, WWE might seemingly want to write Solo off television, which could be another reason behind this entire angle on SmackDown. We are just a few weeks away from The Biggest Party of The Summer. There is a considerable development in the Solo vs. Jacob feud, with the two now booked for a Steel Cage bout.

As a result of this, the Triple H-led creative regime might want to write Solo off television, and this could be why he got arrested on SmackDown.

Ad

#1. To build hype for the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu WWE SummerSlam match

Ad

Angles like a star getting arrested often get major attention from the WWE Universe, and they generate huge buzz among fans. With WWE pulling this angle off for the two stars involved right now, they might want to induce more hype among fans for the Jacob vs. Solo rematch at SummerSlam.

This could be another reason why Solo Sikoa was arrested on the blue brand this week ahead of SummerSlam.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications