3 Reasons why Solo Sikoa missed WWE Royal Rumble 2025

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, several prominent names were absent from the Premium Live Event, and one of the most stunning omissions was Solo Sikoa.

The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief did not partake in the Men's Royal Rumble match, nor did he appear in any segment throughout the show. However, Jacob Fatu made his existence felt by joining the over-the-top-rope battle and conquering multiple stars.

In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why Solo Sikoa was absent from this year’s Royal Rumble PLE.

#3. Solo Sikoa could be written off television since the walkout

One conceivable reason for Solo Sikoa’s absence from the Royal Rumble could be that he has already been written off television. In his last appearance, Sikoa picked up the microphone but eventually chose to leave the arena in silence, walking out of SmackDown.

His absence from the recent PLE implies that WWE has already removed him from TV following that moment. This could be a key factor behind his omission from the event.

#2. WWE could have different plans for his return

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 incorporated tons of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s possible that Triple H has distinct plans for Solo Sikoa’s return following his walkout. This could explain why The Game chose not to include Sikoa in the PLE.

Additionally, we’ve seen Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga operating on their own terms in the absence of the former Ula Fala leader. WWE may have intentionally kept Sikoa out of the Royal Rumble to further develop Fatu’s storyline, where he is asserting his dominance without needing Solo’s approval.

This suggests that the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief’s absence was a deliberate choice, as the CCO likely has a distinct plan for his eventual return.

#1. To generate more buzz for Solo Sikoa's return

Solo Sikoa’s absence from the Royal Rumble PLE was highly noticeable, with many fans calling it out on social media. Since becoming a key figure in the Bloodline saga, Solo has played a crucial role in WWE programming, making his absence even more significant at the event.

However, this could be a strategic move by Triple H, as The Game may be looking to build more anticipation around the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief’s return. By keeping Solo off television for now, the CCO could be setting the stage for a much bigger comeback and a major feud upon his return.

Currently, many believe that Sikoa could return as a babyface and potentially feud with Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

