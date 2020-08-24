3 Reasons why Sonya Deville left WWE after SummerSlam

Sonya Deville collided with her former best friend Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam in a No Disqualification match where the loser had to leave WWE. The two stars were originally supposed to face off in a Hair vs. Hair match at the Biggest Party of the Summer but WWE changed the stipulation on SmackDown.

After months of feuding, the two Superstars had what could've been their final match in WWE as Sonya Deville lost to Mandy Rose, bringing her career to an end. The biggest question in everyone's mind is what's next for Sonya Deville? Could we see her in AEW?

Deville is a talented performer, there's no way WWE would let her go that easily. With everything that's she's gone through lately, could that have played a role in her exit? Let's take a look at the three reasons why Sonya Deville lef WWE after SummerSlam.

#3 A possible move to WWE RAW for Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville has been overlooked for most of her time in WWE. She spent the majority of her time on the main roster as Mandy Rose's tag team partner. However, everything changed after Deville turned on her best friend and turned heel.

Deville showed the WWE Universe how talented she really is on the mic and in the ring. After her loss at WWE SummerSlam, there's a possibility that Sonya Deville could change brands rather than leave WWE.

According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, the original plans were to have Sonya Deville lose to Mandy Rose to end the feud so that both stars could move on to other things. Deville was to move on to RAW in the upcoming WWE Draft in order for both Superstars to be pushed separately.

After her defeat, WWE could carry on with those plans and have Sonya return on the red brand as a RAW Superstar. Before WWE, she had a career as an MMA fighter. A move to RAW will allow her to compete on RAW Underground, an environment she's familiar with.

Advertisement

#2 To write Sonya Deville off WWE TV

In professional wrestling, it's a norm to write a wrestler off TV when they're injured or going through personal issues. It's also done to end a feud and when the wrestler returns it could be used to ignite a rivalry and make it more interesting.

Deville's time away will allow Mandy Rose to receive a singles push and when she returns, the two Superstars could rekindle their rivalry once again.

We could even finally get to witness a Hair vs. Hair match between the two or we could see them battling for the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship in the future.

#1 To deal with her recent scary ordeal

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Sonya Deville's loss at WWE SummerSlam could've been a reason to write her off so that she can deal with the tough phase she's currently going through. Deville escaped a kidnapping attempt from a stalker who broke into her home, threatening her and Mandy Rose.

The suspect was apprehended by the cops and the case is still ongoing. Sonya Deville has likely been given a much-needed break so that she can deal with the scary incident. The real-life incident could have been the main reason why the stipulation for her match at SummerSlam was changed.