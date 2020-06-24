3 Reasons why Sonya Deville should be traded to RAW

Sonya Deville is the best candidate to fill the shoes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte on RAW.

WWE has work to do to rebuild the RAW Women's Division.

With Charlotte and Becky Lynch gone, it's time for Sonya Deville to make a new home on RAW

Monday Night RAW's Women's Division has just been dealt another blow, and Sonya Deville may be the perfect woman to help pick up the slack. Already missing its top star Becky Lynch, the Red Brand has just lost 12-time Champion Charlotte Flair for, reportedly, the rest of 2020.

Charlotte was written off TV this week. Following an attack by Nia Jax, it was announced that the Queen was injured and was going to need surgery. A report from TalkSport's Alex McCarthy says that in reality, Charlotte is taking a much-needed break and will likely return right around next year's Royal Rumble.

That means RAW is now without it's three biggest stars. No Becky Lynch. No Charlotte Flair. No Ronda Rousey. RAW Women's Champion Asuka is now running short on marquee opponents, which is more than likely the reason why Sasha Banks is getting a shot at Extreme Rules.

In the meantime, the story between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose is winding down on SmackDown. The two should have a final blow-off match at Extreme Rules before going their separate ways. Mandy still has things cooking with Otis, but what about Sonya? Where does she go after her arc with her former best friend comes to a close? The answer to me is obvious. She needs to go to RAW.

#1 Sonya Deville has a quicker route to the top on RAW

Now that @BeckyLynchWWE is mommy, it’s time for daddy to take over the women’s division. #DaddyDeville — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 16, 2020

There is no doubt in my mind that Sonya Deville is ready for a main event level push. The problem is, it might be a while before she gets such a chance on SmackDown. I still firmly believe that WWE is building towards a major Bayley and Sasha feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship that may start at SummerSlam and may very well run for months afterward.

Plus, you have other women like Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross waiting in the wings. The SmackDown Women's Division is stacked with talent. It's anchored by Sasha Banks and Bayley but the depth is strong.

Over on RAW, however, the line of credible challengers for Asuka is extremely short. With Becky Lynch and Charlotte gone for the foreseeable future and Nia Jax already having her shot, there really isn't anyone else that is ready for Asuka. Which brings me to my second point.

#2 RAW Women's Division needs a boost

Liv Morgan loses again on RAW, this time to Natalya.

Don't get me wrong, the talent is there, but you wouldn't know it by the screen time they've been getting recently. Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan could all hang with the Empress of Tomorrow, but two of those women haven't been seen in weeks. Any momentum that Baszler and Belair had post WrestleMania is gone now and needs to be built back up. As for Liv Morgan, reports are her singles push is being halted for now.

Ruby Riott is another talented performer, but she hasn't won a match since February 2019 and WWE teased a possible reunion with Morgan on this week's RAW. You have The IIconics still around, but they are primarily tag team wrestlers. Then there is Natalya. Nattie seems to be in line for a renewed push under the managerial guidance of Lana, so maybe she gets a shot at the title down the line. That said, she hasn't earned one yet.

Granted all anyone has to do in today's WWE to get a title opportunity is approach the Champion (look at Dolph Ziggler), but is it too much to ask for that not to be the case? If wins and losses are ever going to matter, there is some serious booking work that needs to be done to rebuild the RAW Women's roster. In the meantime, you need someone who has momentum and can get the crowd invested to step up to Asuka. Someone like Sonya Deville.

#3 Build the next big babyface on RAW

Sonya Deville, or Daddy as she likes to be called, is currently the top heel in the SmackDown Women's Division, bar Bayley or Sasha Banks. However, with Charlotte Flair gone she could very easily step in as the top bad girl on Monday Nights. The long term goal, however, should be to make Sonya the next big babyface.

I've been on team Sonya Deville for a long time, but she is getting rave reviews for her recent heel run on SmackDown. Fans and critics alike have given her top marks for her promo work and her skills in the ring. Everyone is seemingly behind her and wants her to do well. I've said it once and I'll say it again- once Sonya Deville gets that brass ring, she will run with it and never look back.

A feud with Asuka over the RAW Women's Championship heading into SummerSlam could be exactly the catalyst to Superstardom Sonya needs - win, lose, or draw. All she is asking for is a chance to prove herself. What better way than with a high profile match at a major PPV against one of the best women wrestlers on the planet?

Sonya will need to be a heel initially, but when the time is right, it'll be easy for the company to pull the trigger on making her both a babyface and a Champion.

Who moves to SmackDown to complete the trade?

Shayna Baszler is in need of a fresh start.

This is a pretty obvious answer to me. While Sonya Deville plays a great heel, I think she would make a natural babyface. Sonya has this wonderful bubbly personality and could be a true hero for the LGBTQ community if given a chance to be more of herself on TV.

Shayna Baszler on the other hand, is a natural heel, something that SmackDown could use. The Women's roster on Friday nights is deep, but it needs a new infusion of evil. Sooner or later Sasha or Bayley will turn good again and with Sonya gone - a need will be created.

Enter Baszler, who is as bad as they come, and who is in need of a fresh start. Baszler is easily the biggest casualty of Becky Lynch's hiatus. It was clear these two were set to continue their program following the roll-up win for The Man at WrestleMania 36. Since Lynch's departure, however, all plans for Baszler have seemingly been dropped. A move to SmackDown could be just what she needs to get going again.