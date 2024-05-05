3 reasons why Tanga Loa joined The Bloodline at Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 commenced with a showdown between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, which witnessed the unexpected arrival of Tanga Loa in the Stamford-based promotion. Tanga Loa, the brother of Tama Tonga, aided his sibling in securing victory at Backlash.

Fans are still in shock as they never expected the former NJPW star to appear in WWE, especially at tonight's show.

In this article, we will delve into three reasons why Tanga Loa joined the Bloodline following his arrival at the Backlash France premium live event.

#3. To add a surprise element to the Bloodline Saga

Before Backlash, fans were speculating that Jacob Fatu would make his debut in France and assist Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga to secure victory. However, the arrival of Tanga Loa was an unexpected twist that caught everyone by surprise.

Therefore, Tama Tonga's brother making his debut at tonight's show adds an element of surprise not only to Backlash but also to the overall storyline arc of the family.

Fans will now be curious to see what unfolds in the post-episode of SmackDown and what Solo has to say about the addition of a new member to their version of the Samoan faction. Not only this, but Tonga's brother's debut has also generated a significant buzz on social media since his arrival.

#2. To plant seeds for future Bloodline civil war

Tanga Loa joining the Bloodline at Backlash 2024 also sets the stage for a potential civil war among the family members in the future. With Solo Sikoa adding another member to his new iteration of the Samoan group, it could lead to a confrontation down the line when Roman Reigns returns to form the original version of the Bloodline to oppose Solo's faction.

Hence, Tanga joining Sikoa and Tonga at Backlash is seemingly another step toward an epic Bloodline civil war.

#1. Tanga Loa joining Bloodline will help to strengthen the new Samoan group

Since Roman Reigns went on hiatus after WrestleMania XL, everything happening in the Bloodline has been under the control of Solo Sikoa. Initially, Solo operated alone, but he was later joined by Tama Tonga after they expelled Jimmy Uso from the group post-Mania.

However, with Tanga now joining the Bloodline, it will help WWE establish the dominance of this new version of the faction. With Solo having more members on his side, it enables him to enforce his commands more strictly, especially on Paul Heyman.

This is also evident by the conclusion of the match, where Heyman was pressured by Solo, Tama, and Tanga to acknowledge their victory with the "We the One" sign.