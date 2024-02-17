3 reasons why The Rock officially joined The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the Rock made his villainous turn official by joining hands with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The People's Champion made a similar impression to his 2002 Hollywood persona. Not only this, but he badly insulted Cody Rhodes by questioning his story and mentioning Rhodes' fans as 'Cody Cry Babies.'

However, the official association of the Rock and the Samoan faction has raised questions among fans regarding the potential reason for this move. With that said, let's discuss three reasons why The Great One has aligned himself with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

#3. The Rock might join The Bloodline to initiate its end

One of the potential reasons why the People's Champion joined The Bloodline might be just to initiate the end of the Samoan faction. The potential scenario that might unfold could see the Great One having rifts with other Bloodline members except Roman Reigns due to the harsh decision he might make as the new potential leader.

This will lead to differences among the faction members as they might oppose the Rock's inclusion in the group and his decisions. These splits will slowly result in the conclusion of the Samoan faction in the Stamford-based Promotion, with the People's Champion being the primary reason.

This will also initiate the singles run for Solo Sikoa in his main roster run.

#2. To betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the Night Two main event of WrestleMania 40. However, the surprise addition of the Rock into the Samoan faction might be just to betray and cost The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many fans even noticed some of the potential teases during the latest segment featuring the Roman Reigns and The Great One. This betrayal from the People's Champion might further lead toward Reigns's potential babyface turn after his loss.

#1. To set Roman Reigns vs The Rock after WrestleMania 40

Before the massive trend of We Want Cody, many reports stated that the original plan of WWE was to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as the headline for WrestleMania 40. However, after getting high criticism, Triple H changed things in a big way and announced Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns as a replacement.

However, the heel turn of the Great One and joining The Bloodline might also somehow be related to setting up a match between the two gigantic Samoan stars. The potential scenario that might unfold could witness The Tribal Chief dropping his Undisputed Universal Championship at this year's Shows of the Shows, thanks to the Great One.

Following that, Roman Reigns could make his comeback after an absence of a few months and eventually challenge Rock for a showdown in the Stamford-based Promotion. As of right now, SummerSlam 2024, or next year's Grandest Stage of Them All, could be marked as the ideal location for a match between Roman Reigns and the Hollywood star.