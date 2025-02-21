3 Reasons why The Rock is returning to WWE SmackDown this week

Just a few minutes ago, WWE made an earth-shaking announcement, revealing that The Rock will return to SmackDown this week. The comeback of the Final Boss has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, with fans buzzing and speculating about what The Great One will do upon his appearance. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Rock is making his return to the blue brand this week.

Ad

#3. To announce the long-awaited match against Roman Reigns for next year's WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is something fans have been eagerly anticipating for years. However, this dream Samoan showdown has yet to happen. On tonight's SmackDown, one possible reason for The Rock’s return could be to announce his long-awaited match against Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania 42.

The Original Tribal Chief is already expected to clash with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, so The Great One could reveal that he will finally face the former Undisputed WWE Champion next year.

Ad

In addition, the Hollywood megastar could announce New Orleans as the host city for WWE WrestleMania 42.

#2. To disclose himself as the new leader of Bloodline 2.0 on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things have been heating up between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa over the past few weeks. On last week's show, the former Tribal Chief unintentionally struck Tama Tonga with a Samoan Spike, enraging the Samoan Werewolf.

Amid this, The Rock's return to Friday Night SmackDown could be to declare himself as the new leader of Bloodline 2.0. As the Final Boss and a family elder, he might confront all the members and assert his dominance over the faction.

Ad

If Solo Sikoa tries to oppose him, the legendary star could even kick him out of the group.

#1. To confront Cody Rhodes & insert himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Men’s Elimination Chamber match lineup is already set, including Damian Priest as one of the participants. The Archer of Infamy is also booked on SmackDown, where he will team up with Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team match against the new Bloodline.

It’s possible that The Rock could interfere and assault Priest in a brutal post-match attack. This beatdown could result in Damian being medically unfit to compete at Elimination Chamber, paving the way for The Final Boss to replace him as the last participant.

The Rock might also confront Cody Rhodes on the show, potentially preparing for a future showdown between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE