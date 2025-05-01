3 Reasons The Rock will turn on John Cena before the end of the year

John Cena shook the wrestling world when he defied his entire career and turned heel to align with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. The moment etched itself as one of the most shocking moments in the history of the industry and has already changed the landscape of WWE. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to make history by becoming a 17-time World Champion, and he's been in the headlines ever since.

Ad

However, one of the most disappointing things throughout this storyline was the absence of The Rock during Cena vs. Rhodes on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. While The Final Boss’ absence on the massive stage must have some valid reason, fans had anticipated a major twist to end the show.

Among the possible twists that could have happened at WrestleMania, one of the biggest ones was The Rock betraying John Cena. While many believe that the Franchise Player can never turn into a babyface now, The Final Boss turning on his new friend could end up being a brilliant storyline for the future.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Though this didn’t happen at the Show of Shows, this storyline is bound to be explored sometime in the future. Let’s check out a few reasons why the Final Boss will undoubtedly betray the 17-time World Champion this year.

#3. With John Cena retiring, The Rock might choose a fresh face

John Cena has just seven months left in his wrestling career and has already shaped the industry's path over the years. The Franchise Player has groomed several young stars, and many have the potential to take the industry forward like he did.

Ad

With Cena retiring, the Final Boss might want a fresh face to represent him and the company. This could be a massive reason The Rock brings out a new star who unleashes an attack on the Franchise Player and then shocks the world by aligning with the Brahma Bull.

#2. Let John Cena retire as a babyface

While John Cena has done an exceptional job as a heel over the past couple of months, he has been a babyface throughout his tenure and deserves to end his career that way. The WWE Universe has also anticipated that the star would turn into a babyface at some point in the next few months to end his career in the best way.

Ad

This might be a big reason for The Final Boss to betray his new friend. As a member of the TKO board, the Final Boss is responsible for a lot of things, and one of WWE's biggest legends ending his career in the right way should be on that list.

#1. The Rock wants to keep being unpredictable

Ad

Since his return to the company last year on the Road to WrestleMania, the Rock has been part of some of the biggest twists and turns, making headlines all around the globe and leaving the world in awe. The Final Boss has been quite unpredictable and has undoubtedly garnered a lot of attention from fans because of his role in these stories.

Considering the unpredictability the Brahma Bull has introduced over the past year, his betraying his new ally just after the latter won the World Championship would be an incredible storyline. This would continue to showcase the Rock as the real needle mover, using his power to do whatever he wishes to. This could end up being the reason the Final Boss betrays John Cena.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both legends in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More