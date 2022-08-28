3 reasons The Shield should reunite in WWE again

No WWE fan can forget The Shield - the invincible, fearless trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) that ran roughshod over the locker room in 2012-14.

However, as all good things come to an end, the former Architect of The Shield stabbed his brothers in the back in June 2014. It brought an end to their historic run of dominance. Since Rollins' shocking betrayal, much has changed now in the company.

Roman Reigns has become "The Head of the Table" and a definite future Hall of Famer. Seth Rollins has become "The Messiah," a master at manipulation and trickery. Jon Moxley is a top star outside of WWE, holding the top championships in rival promotion AEW.

We previously discussed why a Shield reunion might be unlikely. However, in this listicle, we explore the opposite and examine three reasons why the Hounds of Justice should reunite in WWE again.

#3 All previous Shield reunions were underwhelming

WWE @WWE UNBELIEVABLE! Just as @BraunStrowman tries to cash in the #MITB contract, The Shield reunites and powerbombs him into a table on #Raw UNBELIEVABLE! Just as @BraunStrowman tries to cash in the #MITB contract, The Shield reunites and powerbombs him into a table on #Raw! https://t.co/5X0ORU3Nia

Since their heartbreaking split in 2014, The Hounds of Justice reunited several times in the next five years before Ambrose left for AEW.

The band first came back together in support of Roman Reigns in his feud with The Miztourage, Braun Strowman, and Kane in late 2017. Ambrose and Rollins had previously reunited over the summer to win the RAW Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. However, the Lunatic Fringe suffered an elbow injury in December, putting him on the shelf and immediately ending the reunion.

When Dean Ambrose returned from injury in August, The Shield reunited once again. Unfortunately, The Big Dog announced in October that he was battling leukemia. On the same night, karma became a reality as the current AEW star turned on Rollins.

In early 2019, The Shield briefly reunited for Ambrose's farewell tour. However, everything was rushed, and WWE did it just for the sake of doing it.

Hence, fans are yet to receive a full-fledged, proper Shield reunion that is not cut short unceremoniously and lives up to sky-high expectations.

#2 The WWE Universe is clamoring for another Shield reunion

The iconic Shield faction gave rise to three massive stars in the new era of professional wrestling. As singles stars, Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins have achieved tremendous success, and may not need each other anymore.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins recently stated that he thinks a Shield reunion is unlikely for the aforementioned reasons. However, The Visionary did assert that this bold proclamation may "come back to bite him at some point," hinting that a reunion may not entirely be out of the question.

However, the WWE Universe is desperate for one last Shield reunion. The Hounds of Justice became overwhelmingly popular in their ascent to the top. Whether it's love or hate, no fan can deny the presence and sheer star power of the three former best friends.

Recently, WWE has taken steps to actively listen to the fans. Liv Morgan became the SmackDown Women's Champion, a move that sat well with the fan base. Therefore, a Shield reunion may occur if possible due to popular demand.

#1 A Shield reunion will open up limitless possibilities

Ambrose (Jon Moxley in AEW) is the only barrier to a Shield reunion. If Moxley leaves AEW for WWE, which is unlikely but not impossible, then the Hounds of Justice might reunite as soon as the chance arises.

The eventual reunion, however, will bode well for everyone in the long run. Given that all three men are top-tier Superstars, they will likely move the needle and boost fan interest. WWE will have another opportunity to rectify some of its previous mistakes with the trio.

It will also open up countless possibilities. Although even the current factions on the main roster may be split, there could be many opponents for The Hounds of Justice. Judgment Day is an obvious candidate if WWE does not shy away from intergender match-ups. The Brawling Brutes would also be formidable competitors.

The New Day, upon a brief reunion of their own, could reunite to revisit their rivalry with The Shield. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre may also want a piece of the three former World Champions. It would also be intriguing to witness the reaction of the remaining members of The Bloodline to a potential Shield reunion.

This time around, The Tribal Chief could cause the split, becoming an even bigger heel and sending shockwaves. The opportunities are unlimited, which is why a Shield reunion may be worth the effort of bringing Ambrose back and reuniting the band.

