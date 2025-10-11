3 Reasons why The Usos broke up at WWE Crown Jewel

The Bloodline Saga witnessed a drastic shift at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth when Roman Reigns suffered a huge loss to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. In the closing moments of the match, the YEET Master accidentally connected a spear to the OTC through a table. This gave Reed an advantage to emerge as the winner.Post-match, the Original Tribal Chief was frustrated by the actions of The Usos and decided to walk away, telling the twins that he didn't want to see them till Christmas. Soon after this, Jey also left the ring, leaving Big Jim alone. This seemingly confirms the breakup of The Usos, and in this article, we will be looking at three possible reasons for the same.#3. To turn Jey Uso into a heelOver the past few weeks, the behavior of Jey Uso has seen some significant changes. He turned more aggressive and followed the advice of the OTC. In many instances, both Jey and Jimmy weren't seen on the same page.So it's probable that the company may now be planning to turn Jey Uso into a full heel star. This could be why they decided to break The Usos at Crown Jewel 2025.#2. To kick Jimmy Uso out of the OG BloodlineRoman Reigns and Jey Uso were seen on the same page, but Jimmy doesn't seem happy with this situation. He doesn't want Jey to be the next Reigns in the family. However, with the breakup tease of The Usos at the recent PLE in Perth, WWE could likely be planning to kick Jimmy out of the OG Bloodline.This may explain why Jey Uso walked away from Big Jim, ultimately leading to the breakup of the Samoan twins.#1. To add more dynamics to the Bloodline Saga in WWEFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKTHE USOS ARE OFFICIALLY DONE “IM OUT” - JEY USO #WWECrownJewelThe Bloodline Saga seems to be getting more interesting, especially with the recent OG Bloodline storyline. To add more twist to the family drama, WWE may have decided to break The Usos at Crown Jewel 2025.With this move, the company has added a new layer to the drama, especially with the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Premium Live Event. Already, it's speculated that Roman and The Usos, along with their team, will lock horns against The Vision in a WarGames match.With the breakup tease of The Usos at WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H has added more depth to the storyline. Now, the question remains whether they will manage to be on the same page despite all the conflicts in a potential double-structured match.