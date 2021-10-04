3 reasons why The Usos must get drafted to RAW in WWE Draft 2021

WWE Draft 2021 has officially started. The Usos were not a part of the first half of the draft, but we saw Roman Reigns get drafted to SmackDown.

The Usos are eligible to be drafted on the October 4th episode of RAW, where the WWE Draft will continue to take place.

On SmackDown, Brock Lesnar interrupted Jeff Hardy's interview and declared that he'll remain a free agent, because of his 'friend' Paul Heyman. Hearing this, Reigns ordered Heyman to go to RAW and make sure that the Tribal Chief's cousins, i.e. The Usos get drafted to SmackDown too.

The Bloodline will stay intact only if The Usos remain on SmackDown. Keeping the stable together seems to be the better choice. But the disbandment of The Bloodline may have some constructive results too.

Here are three reasons why The Usos must get drafted to RAW rather than SmackDown.

#3. The Usos will find the new competition on RAW

The WWE Draft brings an opportunity for wrestlers to explore new rivals. This usually results in some of the best possible rivalries, which weren't previously possible.

The Usos getting drafted to RAW will mean they can have some great feuds with teams like AJ Styles & Omos, RK-Bro, and more. A few weeks ago, we also saw a tense confrontation between the Alpha Academy and The Usos. Thankfully, the Alpha Academy was drafted to RAW as well, so this is a rivalry that will happen for sure.

The Usos' latest rivals, i.e. the Street Profits may get drafted to RAW if WWE decides to continue their current rivalry. As far as the SmackDown Tag Team Titles go, The Usos may lose them at Crown Jewel to some SmackDown Tag Team. This will ensure that the blue tag titles stay on SmackDown.

#2. The Usos getting drafted to RAW will affect Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The twins usually offer some help to their cousin in all his rivalries. If they move to RAW, Reigns may have to go solo against The Beast Incarnate at Crown Jewel.

As Heyman has to ensure that The Bloodline stays together, we may see some drama involving Heyman and his Tribal Chief. Heyman may even turn on Reigns by letting The Usos move to RAW.

If Heyman double-crosses Reigns and the Usos join RAW, there's a high probability of The Head of the Table losing his prestigious title at Crown Jewel. Lesnar can then re-hire Heyman as his advocate and become the Universal Champion for the fourth time in his career.

#1. The Usos may feud with Roman Reigns in the future after getting separated

One half of The Usos, i.e. Jey Uso was one of the early rivals of Roman Reigns after his heel turn. Both brothers even battled each other in the first-ever Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' match, where Jimmy Uso was assaulted too.

Going to RAW means that The Usos will no longer be led by their corrupt Tribal Chief. They'll get to make their own decisions and build their face turn. Once they turn face, their rivalry with Reigns can be rekindled in 2022.

Ever since Jimmy Uso returned to WWE, there have been minor tensions between The Bloodline members. The Usos have taken beatings from various rivals of Roman Reigns, and their cousin hardly helps at such times. Superstars like Daniel Bryan (a.k.a Bryan Danielson) and Cesaro have previously pointed out this fact.

All these tensions will surely lead to something in the future. The WWE Universe may witness a blockbuster rivalry involving Roman Reigns and The Usos. If one of The Usos manages to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, it may mark the start of Roman Reigns' face turn.

WWE has built Roman Reigns as the face of the company for years, so his eventual face turn seems inevitable. His cousins may become the key to doing just that. Hopefully, this time Reigns will gain more support as a face and battle top heels like Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

