3 reasons Triple H should have booked Bron Breakker to defend the Intercontinental Championship at Bash in Berlin 

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker might be one of the several WWE Superstars to miss out on the promotion's trip to Germany for the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. As of August 22, Triple H has booked four matches for the PLE, and there seems to be a spot for one more match.

However, this one remaining match will most likely not involve Bron Breakker, considering that a tournament to determine his next challenger is set to begin on next week's RAW. This tournament isn't expected to be a one-week affair.

This means the fifth match at Bash in Berlin would most likely witness Nia Jax defending her WWE Women's Championship. However, in this article, we will look at three reasons why Bron Breakker should have defended his title in Berlin:

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. Fans want to see Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is arguably one of WWE's best performers on the main roster. That's one reason why Triple H booked him to beat a veteran like Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. The WWE Universe also seems impressed by the former NXT star's charisma and in-ring ability.

Breakker's current momentum could have been used to great effect in Germany. Given how the crowds in Europe have responded to WWE Superstars in past PLEs, one can only imagine the reaction a Breakker match would have received.

#2. Fans could have seen one of WWE's biggest babyface, Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso confirmed his participation in the upcoming Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament this past Monday. Since making this announcement, many believe that The YEET Master will win the tournament and challenge Bron Breakker.

If this happens, then it should have ideally taken place at Bash in Berlin. Whenever Jey has traveled to Europe, the crowd has bestowed their love on him. The recent Backlash PLE in France was a perfect example of the same. Hence, by booking an IC Title match between Breakker and Jey, the promotion could have delighted the crowd in Berlin.

#1. It could have served as a great opening match

The four matches booked for Bash in Berlin all have a story behind them. Even the match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens is the tale of two friends facing each other. While a match between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso at Bash in Berlin wouldn't have a story as good as others, it could have been a good opening match.

While Breakker is young in his wrestling career, he has already shown great moves in the ring. Jey, on the other hand, is a veteran inside the ring, and together these two individuals could have set the tone for the rest of the night in Berlin.

Even though the fifth match for Bash in Berlin has yet to be confirmed, the chances of Bron being involved seem bleak. However, it will be interesting to see if the promotion has a surprise in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback