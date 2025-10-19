3 Reasons why Triple H took the WWE United States Championship off Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn’s reign as the WWE United States Champion was one of the most memorable ones in recent memory. His open challenges every week brought back prestige to the title and enhanced his character as one of the true fighters of the company. Fans around the world enjoyed watching Zayn defend the gold against anyone who dared to step up, which allowed the company to bring out some surprise opponents over the past couple of weeks.Last week’s episode of the blue brand featured a returning Shinsuke Nakamura answering the open challenge, followed by this week’s edition featuring Ludwig Kaiser making his way out to the ring.However, WWE shocked the world this week when Ilja Dragunov dethroned Zayn in stunning fashion. With Triple H featuring another surprise to leave the fans talking, the Game taking the title off Zayn has also been questionable. Let’s check out a few possible reasons for Triple H’s decision.#3. Sami Zayn to move forward into the World title pictureSami Zayn’s U.S. Title reign was one of resilience and consistency. His weekly open challenges added legitimacy to the championship and allowed him to prove why he was ready to handle the pressure of being a singles champion. However, after months of elevating the mid-card, Triple H finally moved Zayn to the World title scene.With Zayn no longer the US Champion, a potential quest for the Undisputed WWE Champion with some incredible storytelling could turn out to be a massive move from The Game.#2. Triple wants to elevate the US title with open challenges and sudden changesTriple H’s creative bookings thrive on surprises, and the United States Championship has become his playground for creative storytelling. By having Ilja Dragunov shockingly dethrone Sami Zayn, Triple H might bring back the quest for shorter reigns, giving more importance to RAW and SmackDown, and keeping it clear that title changes might just not happen at the PLEs.Elevating the status of the United States title might help the Game make some big stars and enhance the quality of the roster, which could make a positive impact on the ratings as well.#1. Sami Zayn to move to WWE RAW for a Bloodline reunionWith WWE RAW featuring some massive misunderstanding between Roman Reigns and the Usos, which could end up being a roadblock in their own paths to success, Sami Zayn could move to the red brand and reunite with the Bloodline to save the faction.Zayn managed to keep the Bloodline intact during his time as the Honorary Uce as well, and the company could bring the same character back to enhance the OG Bloodline story yet again. A potential move like this could prove to be perfect ahead of WarGames and could help the stars fight The Vision in a perfect story. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.