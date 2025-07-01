3 Reasons why Triple H took WWE World Tag Team Championship off The New Day

Under the Triple H regime, WWE RAW, following the Night of Champions, saw The New Day lose their World Tag Team Championship. This happened when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put the titles on the line against The Judgment Day.

Ad

However, Finn Balor and JD McDongah managed to emerge as the winners and become the new champions. The title reign of the New Day purely comes as a disappointment for the WWE Universe.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Triple H took the WWE World Tag Team Championship off The New Day on RAW this week.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

#3. Their heel turn fell flat in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The villainous side of New Day was anticipated by the fans a long time ago. Meanwhile, when that unfolded, the Stamford-based promotion failed to capitalize on such a big moment.

The company even brought Big E back on television, where he got banished by Kofi and Xavier from their trio group. The former Tag Team Champions also began receiving intense heat from the live crowd.

Despite all this, WWE failed to book them properly. This could be one of the key reasons why Triple H took the titles from the New Day on RAW after the NoC.

Ad

#2. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh couldn’t afford to take another loss

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the past few months, Finn Balor's booking in the company wasn't satisfactory. Fans are unhappy with the status of the former Universal Champion. Additionally, JD McDonagh was unable to achieve any major feat despite having decent days with the Judgment Day.

Considering all these elements, the Judgment Day member couldn't afford another loss. This could be why WWE opted to shift the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

#1. Rebuild the tag team division around more credible names

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tag Team division of RAW is not something that attracts the audience. The New Day title reign has added zero contribution to uplifting the division of the red brand. To improve the situation, the Chief Content Officer might have taken the World Tag Team Titles from The New Day.

This will allow the Game to shake up the tag team division of Monday Night RAW and rebuild it around more credible names. It will also make the World Tag Team titles relevant.

It will be far better than merely putting the titles of The New Day on the line without booking them to defend the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action