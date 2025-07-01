  • home icon
3 Reasons why Triple H took WWE World Tag Team Championship off The New Day

By Love Verma
Published Jul 01, 2025 05:11 GMT
The New Day are no longer the World Tag team Champions. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; X]
The New Day are no longer the World Tag team Champions. [Image credits: WWE.com & X]

Under the Triple H regime, WWE RAW, following the Night of Champions, saw The New Day lose their World Tag Team Championship. This happened when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put the titles on the line against The Judgment Day.

However, Finn Balor and JD McDongah managed to emerge as the winners and become the new champions. The title reign of the New Day purely comes as a disappointment for the WWE Universe.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Triple H took the WWE World Tag Team Championship off The New Day on RAW this week.

#3. Their heel turn fell flat in WWE

The villainous side of New Day was anticipated by the fans a long time ago. Meanwhile, when that unfolded, the Stamford-based promotion failed to capitalize on such a big moment.

The company even brought Big E back on television, where he got banished by Kofi and Xavier from their trio group. The former Tag Team Champions also began receiving intense heat from the live crowd.

Despite all this, WWE failed to book them properly. This could be one of the key reasons why Triple H took the titles from the New Day on RAW after the NoC.

#2. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh couldn’t afford to take another loss

Over the past few months, Finn Balor's booking in the company wasn't satisfactory. Fans are unhappy with the status of the former Universal Champion. Additionally, JD McDonagh was unable to achieve any major feat despite having decent days with the Judgment Day.

Considering all these elements, the Judgment Day member couldn't afford another loss. This could be why WWE opted to shift the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Rebuild the tag team division around more credible names

The Tag Team division of RAW is not something that attracts the audience. The New Day title reign has added zero contribution to uplifting the division of the red brand. To improve the situation, the Chief Content Officer might have taken the World Tag Team Titles from The New Day.

This will allow the Game to shake up the tag team division of Monday Night RAW and rebuild it around more credible names. It will also make the World Tag Team titles relevant.

It will be far better than merely putting the titles of The New Day on the line without booking them to defend the gold.

