3 Reasons why Trish Stratus returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus surprised everyone by entering this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble. The Hall of Famer received a huge pop from the fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis when she walked down the ramp at the 25th spot. Here are three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion chose to bring the Canadian wrestling legend back at the Rumble.

#3. WWE could be giving Trish Stratus her retirement tour

Trish Stratus has given the Stamford-based promotion several big moments in her grand career. The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion makes a few appearances here and there now but hasn’t retired from pro wrestling. Notably, Stratus is currently in her 25th year as a wrestler and made her Royal Rumble appearance with her vintage look.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Thus, the company may have kicked off her retirement tour, starting with her participation in the 30-woman contest. Thus, fans could expect more appearances from the Hall of Famer in the coming weeks.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could retire Trish Stratus

Tiffany Stratton recently won the WWE Women’s Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on her former ally, Nia Jax. Notably, The Buff Barbie won the MITB briefcase back in Toronto, Canada, when Trish Stratus hosted the premium live event.

After winning the briefcase, Stratton was asked if she would face Stratus in the future. Responding to this, Tiffy said that she viewed the Hall of Famer as her idol and would love to get in the ring with her.

Expand Tweet

Now, Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women’s Champion, and this year’s Elimination Chamber will see her defending her title in Toronto once again. Thus, the Stamford-based promotion could field the 49-year-old against Tiffy in a hometown appearance. This could be the perfect send-off to the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion.

#1. Stratus could also receive a match at WrestleMania 41

Trish Stratus recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of being the first-ever woman, alongside Lita, to main-event Monday Night RAW. Thus, there is a chance that instead of SmackDown’s champion, Tiffany Stratton, WWE could field the Hall of Famer against the Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 41.

However, if the company has other plans for Mami’s Mania title defense, it could also make Stratus face Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force was the woman who eliminated Stratus from the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. Hence, Jax could also receive the honor of retiring the 49-year-old.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the legendary superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback