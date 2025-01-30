3 Reasons why Uncle Howdy will miss WWE Royal Rumble this year

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks faction are currently missing from WWE. The horror-inspired group was moved to SmackDown as part of the transfer window, but they have yet to make their debut on the blue brand.

According to reports, an injury to one of the faction members is the primary reason for their delayed debut, putting their storyline on hold. With Royal Rumble 2025 approaching, it now appears likely that Uncle Howdy might miss this major Premium Live Event.

In this article, we will explore three reasons why The Wyatt Sicks leader will be missing from the upcoming PLE.

#3. Uncle Howdy has currently no direction in WWE

One of the main reasons the masked man will likely miss Royal Rumble 2025 is that his character currently lacks direction in WWE. Despite being a significant name generating considerable online interest for the company, Triple H seemingly has no plans for a feud involving Uncle Howdy. This makes his appearance at the Premium Live Event unlikely.

If Howdy had been part of an active storyline or frequently appeared on television, he could have declared himself an entrant in the traditional Rumble match. However, without clear creative direction, the masked man is anticipated to miss Royal Rumble 2025.

#2. One of The Wyatt Sicks members is injured

WWE has delayed the SmackDown debut of The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy due to an injury to one of the faction members. Given this situation, it’s unlikely that Triple H will have Uncle Howdy appear alone at Royal Rumble 2025 despite the setback.

It appears that The Game wants the entire group to debut together instead of having individual members appear separately. Consequently, this makes it very unlikely that Howdy will participate in the Royal Rumble match this year.

#1. Another loss could only hurt his character

Despite generating significant buzz, the leader of The Wyatt Sicks has yet to achieve any major victories or accolades in WWE. Given this, it would be wiser to keep him away from Royal Rumble 2025, as a loss, even in the traditional Royal Rumble match, could harm his character’s momentum.

On the other hand, his absence would at least protect his mystique from potential damage. It would also enable WWE to establish and solidify his status when he ultimately debuts on SmackDown with his faction members.

These factors make it highly likely that WWE fans will not see Howdy as part of the Royal Rumble this year.

