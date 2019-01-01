3 Reasons Why AJ Styles Should Be The Superstar Of The Year 2018

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 726 // 01 Jan 2019, 22:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles had a phenomenal 2018.

Even though WWE has scrapped the official "Slammy" awards for honouring certain Superstars or tag teams for various accolades throughout a calendar year, it still releases annual awards on the internet. Surprisingly, Braun Strowman was WWE's pick for the Superstar of the Year, even though the monster failed to win anything of importance this year.

However, fans have their say in everything and are now divided between two Superstars who had a brilliant 2018 respectively, Seth Rollins from RAW and Becky Lynch from SmackDown Live. The former has been the Intercontinental champion for the majority of the year whereas the latter was so good that she even elevated the entire women's division.

However, there is one guy who has silently being ignored by both WWE and the fans alike, The phenomenal one, AJ Styles. Styles had a remarkable year, holding the WWE title up until November and scoring wins over many big names.

In this list, we will take a look at three reasons why AJ Styles deserves to be the Superstar of the year 2018.

AJ Styles possesses a kayfabe reason

AJ Styles was the WWE champion for the majority of 2018.

There are many platforms which give awards by kayfabe and kayfabe only. This one is the primary reason why certain Superstars win "Superstar of the year" ahead of some particular other candidates.

However, AJ Styles has a solid record in 2018. He was the WWE champion for the majority of the year. He has wins over almost every big names on Smackdown LIVE throughout the year. The phenomenal one is even placed fifth in the list of Superstars with most televised wins in 2018.

Thus from a kayfabe point of view, AJ Styles has a strong claim to be the Superstar of the year 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement