3 Reasons why Aleister Black vs Eric Young was a fantastic idea 

Monday Night RAW concluded the second day of this year's draft with some great additions to the Red brand. On the other hand, some wrestlers made their way to the Blue brand where they will be exclusive to Friday nights.

Amid all the draft speculation and Seth Rollins' hunt for Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, some may have missed the match between Aleister Black and Eric Young. We all follow WWE's top Superstars, their journey between the ropes and beyond, however, we too often forget the unparalleled opportunities that a mid-card match can offer. Sleeping on either Black or Young would be a terrible mistake, as these two have an abundance of talent and potential.

The match between these two in-ring geniuses was a small step for now, but it has the potential to change the entire WWE landscape. Without any further ado, let's get down to why this match was a fantastic idea.

#3. Both Wrestlers Need A Push

A great story awaits the fans

It is a given that both Aleister Black and Eric Young are in desperate need of a push. Eric Young has not been utilized on the main roster like he was in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. While SAnitY was a force to be reckoned with on the Yellow brand, the team inevitably lost its momentum and failed to connect with fans on the Blue brand. This led to most of SAnitY fading into oblivion. Killian Dain eventually returned to NXT, while Eric Young was nowhere to be found. Nikki Cross was the only member of the group to become a bonafide star on the main roster.

Aleister Black was recently involved in a series of mysterious backstage promos on SmackDown, but hasn't seen much in-ring action since moving up to the main roster. This all changed on RAW when he finally returned to the ring.

While Black was successful in winning the match, he still needs to build his character, as months of dormancy have taken its toll. Black clearly needs more time to develop and Eric Young could be a perfect dance partner in a feud that could greatly benefit both men.

