3 reasons why Andrade was moved to Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft

Vasanth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR 792 // 16 Oct 2019, 07:58 IST

Andrade

The 2019 WWE Draft concluded on this week's episode of RAW. Things were certainly shaken up during day two as both rosters took final shape. There were six rounds of drafts during day 2 with RAW making the first pick. One of the surprising picks of RAW was that of former NXT Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega.

Despite being a solid wrestler, Andrade has been overlooked for some time now. He was unable to sustain any momentum he got from defeating Rey Mysterio on multiple occasions. A few months ago, there were a few rumors that he had worked hard to improve his mic skills, and that WWE may reward him soon.

After the Draft, it looks like he is finally set to get his rumored push after months and months of frustration. That being said, we will at three possible reasons why Andrade is on RAW.

#3 To keep him away from the overstacked SmackDown roster

SmackDown is overstacked

After the conclusion of the Draft, it's safe to say that SmackDown got the better end in terms of star power. Despite only getting two picks for every three picks that RAW got, they made the right choices. With Superstars like Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman on the show, there will be a lot of eyes on the product.

However, there's a caveat to that. Mid-carders like Andrade might struggle to find opportunities to be in the spotlight due to the stacked nature of the brand. Since SmackDown is a two-hour show, there are only so many people that can shine. Fans don't want Andrade to get lost among the stars of the roster.

Therefore, bringing him to RAW will help him get more screen time. Now, it's up to WWE to consistently book him in good feuds and establish him as one of the best.

