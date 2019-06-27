3 Reasons why Bray Wyatt could make his WWE return next week

Bray Wyatt may return to the Main Roster sooner than you think

Bray Wyatt's WWE re-debut with a new gimmick has recently been one of the most widely discussed topics amongst pro wrestling fans on social media.

After all, Wyatt's bizarre Firefly Fun House segments have single-handedly sparked debates and theories regarding the significance of these vignettes.

However, in the past few days, many have speculated that Bray Wyatt could be returning to WWE TV during next week's edition of RAW or SmackDown Live.

Here are three signs that confirm his long-awaited comeback to TV:

#3. The Firefly Fun House segments have probably concluded for the time being

The Fiend's escape might have signalled an end to this popular segment

Even before we had nine full-fledged episodes of the Firefly Fun House, people had speculated that there would exactly be nine segments of this popular segment.

Bray Wyatt posted a riddle online regarding the names of the episodes quite a while ago, and surely enough, it became quite apparent that the ninth episode of Firefly Fun House would be the last.

Thematically, The Fiend escapes from the Fun House towards the end of that particular episode, which further hinted towards the fact that 'The Fiend' (Bray Wyatt) is primed to make his WWE appearance sooner rather than later.

So, if these vignettes have ended for the better, then it only makes sense for Wyatt to appear on RAW or SmackDown Live at any given time.

Moreover, he was spotted backstage at both Stomping Grounds and RAW past week, perhaps in preparation for what comes next.

This tweet also confirms everything we have surmised so far:

Too much time, with too many critics rambling on about what I am capable of.



You will see.



This time is different.



I’m not afraid anymore.



I have Fiend now.



And Fiend is ready.



Yowie Wowie I’ll pray for you.



XOXO Bray — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 12, 2019

It is also worth mentioning that there were no Firefly Fun House episodes that aired on both RAW or SmackDown Live this week.

