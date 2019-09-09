3 Reasons why Bray Wyatt should challenge for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Bray Wyatt might be getting a Universal Championship match very soon

Almost two weeks ago, reports broke out suggesting that Bray Wyatt a.k.a The Fiend is going to challenge for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. Last week on Raw, Wyatt addressed those rumors in an episode of the Firefly Fun House. The character that plays Vince McMahon in the Firefly Fun House was fuming at Wyatt for revealing a spoiler.

Wyatt responded by showing Vince the money he has been making with his character, shutting the mouth of the boss in the process. Like everything related to Wyatt, WWE dealt with the rumors quite creatively. Right now, it looks like The Fiend is going to skip Clash of Champions as he doesn't seem to have an opponent. This decision certainly keeps the unpredictability around the character very high.

According to the rumors, it seems either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman will face The Fiend for the Universal Championship. In this piece, we are going to take a look at the three reasons why Wyatt should challenge for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell and two reasons why he shouldn't:

#5 Should - Momentum on his side

Ever since Wyatt debuted his new gimmick with an episode of the Firefly Fun House, he has been the hottest prospect in all of sports entertainment. The writing of the character has been near perfect, everything from his demeanor to his way of wrestling has been spot on.

The Fiend has a lot of momentum on his side and that might have forced Vince McMahon into giving a Universal Championship match to Wyatt. If Wyatt challenges for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, the WWE Universe would erupt.

The build-up to the match itself would be enthralling. The latest episode of the Firefly Fun House perfectly described the reason why Wyatt should get a Universal Championship match; he has been making a lot of money for the company.

