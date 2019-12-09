3 Reasons why Bray Wyatt will be fighting instead of The Fiend at WWE TLC

Bray Wyatt and his alter ego The Fiend

Bray Wyatt, arguably most interesting Superstar in WWE today, is set to wrestle at TLC, but he will not bring his alter-ego The Fiend. Bray Wyatt will step in the ring for the first time since making his return after WrestleMania 35. However, the Universal Champion will not put his title on the line at TLC, as it will be a non-title bout.

The Fiend faced Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series and decimated the leader of the Yes Movement. As the feud continued after Survivor Series, it looked like the two men could collide again at TLC, but a major twist happened on SmackDown last week. While Bryan was absent from the Blue Brand last week, The Miz decided to fill Bryan's void. Bray Wyatt and The Miz will now lock horns in a non-title bout this Sunday at TLC.

Let's analyse three reasons why Bray Wyatt will be competing instead of The Fiend at TLC.

#3 The Bray Wyatt character will wrestle sporadically

Although Bray Wyatt re-debuted with his new character eight months ago, he has always been relegated to the Firefly Fun House, delivering stirring segments with the Fun House's other characters. Being the anchorman of the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt hasn't yet had the opportunity of enter the ring, but things will change at TLC.

Bray Wyatt is not the only Superstar to have a dangerous alter ego. Finn Balor is one prime example, who also has a split personality. Before returning to NXT, Balor was a babyface on the main roster for three years, and he fought as himself as well as his alter-ego The Demon. While Finn Balor had a decent record, The Demon was unbeaten on the main roster.

With the non-title match at TLC, WWE could be planning the same thing for Bray Wyatt. Besides The Fiend, the Bray Wyatt character might step in the ring sporadically, making things even more interesting for fans.

