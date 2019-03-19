3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar ran away from Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.55K // 19 Mar 2019, 06:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins forced Brock Lesnar to back away on WWE RAW

This week's episode of RAW began with quite a bang as the WWE Universal Champion opened the show with his advocate, the one and only Paul Heyman. It was good to see our part-time champion finally on RAW with WrestleMania just weeks away. Heyman then cut one of his signature promos, putting Lesnar over as the dominant force in WWE.

What we didn't see coming was Drew McIntyre of all people interrupting Brock's promo. McIntyre was the in the middle of calling out Lesnar on the mic when an incensed Seth Rollins ran out from the back and attacked him with a steel chair.

After laying out the Scotting Psychopath, Rollins turned his attention to Brock Lesnar. Instead of holding his ground like he usually does, Lesnar backed off from Rollins who charged into the ring. Lesnar chose to walk away rather than engage his WrestleMania opponent which is unusual for him. Let's take a look at the possible reasons behind Lesnar's decision to back away:

#3 Tactical decision

Did Brock Lesnar back off from Seth Rollins to play mind games on him?

One likely reason behind Brock Lesnar backing down, which is uncharecteristic for 'The Beast', is a tactical retreat on part of Lesnar. Not only did backing off give Lesnar the mental advantage, it also gave no chance for Rollins to gain back his confidence.

The last time Lesnar and Rollins were in the ring together, Brock Lesnar hit Seth Rollns with 6 F-5s, utterly destroying him. Rollins getting in a few chair shots at Brock on RAW and forcing him to scrable would have been a huge boost to Rollins' morale and Brock may have made a wise decision by choosing to just walk away from the situation.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement