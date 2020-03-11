3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre should headline WrestleMania 36

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Beast Incarnate vs The Scottish Psychopath

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, much to the delight of fans. From his release during his first run in the company to McIntyre transforming himself physically and returning to WWE, to him finally getting a chance to become the main eventer he was supposed to be back then, this has been a story more than a decade in the making.

With McIntyre more over with the crowd than he has ever been and him winning the Royal Rumble, it makes sense for him to fight The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for the prestigious WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

But, Vince McMahon is someone who is known to make last-minute changes, and he may decide to change the match which main events WrestleMania 36. With both Goldberg and Roman Reigns being big mainstream names of the company, Vince may choose to give Reigns his fifth WrestleMania main event, possibly along with his second Universal Title win.

Also, with The Fiend being the most exciting prospect of the company throughout the summer, bringing in both viewership and merchandise sales, the company may decide to reward him with his first WrestleMania main event against John Cena. Moreover, given how personal and intense things have been between Randy Orton and Edge, one may wonder if Edge will be given the chance to close out the show this year.

In this article, I will try to list out the reasons why Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre should go on last at WrestleMania 36.

#1 Prestige of the WWE Championship and the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar as the WWE Champion

Oh, how we miss Rumble winners headlining WrestleMania! Sure, Becky Lynch was in the main event of last year's WrestleMania, but that was the only instance since 2016 to feature a Rumble winner in the WrestleMania main event. On the other hand, either of the Rumble winners from the 2018 Royal Rumble was not allowed to close the show. Royal Rumble has been in place for 33 years, and WWE needs to protect the sacredness of Rumble by allowing the free-for-all winners to headline the Showcase of Immortals.

Speaking of history and prestige, the current WWE Championship was introduced way back in 1963 and has evolved with time since then, meaning that the title is the most prestigious one in the company and has a rich history. However, with underwhelming feuds for Kofi Kingston as the champion, Brock Lesnar squashing Kingston for the title and Lesnar's repeated absence from the weekly shows have tarnished the legacy of the said title.

Also, the WWE Championship hasn't been in the main event of WrestleMania since WrestleMania 32. This title is possibly the only title in WWE that has a prestigious history, and thus WWE should do the right thing by restoring the title's legacy by having it feature in the main event of WrestleMania.

Advertisement

#2 The Brock Lesnar factor

The Beast Incarnate seems to be enjoying this feud too!

Let me clarify that this has nothing to do with Brock Lesnar's mainstream appeal and his relations with Vince McMahon. Over the past few years, we have seen Brock Lesnar fight Superstars who are physically smaller than him, just because Lesnar is known to work well against lightweights. His matches with Seth Rollins and Goldberg worked due to their explosive nature, while his matches with Roman Reigns have been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism. The result is that all Brock Lesnar matches now follow a particular pattern: an explosive beatdown by the rival, followed by a surprise F5 to end the match.

What is different this time around is that there will be no underdog in this fight. McIntyre firmly established this fact when he decimated the Beast Incarnate on the March 2 episode of RAW. For those who missed it, Lesnar did everything he could to make a star out of McIntyre. The video below shows Lesnar shouting, "Pick up the belt!" to McIntyre to close in on their segment.

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

When Brock Lesnar is so invested and committed to a storyline, you can be sure about the fact that a classic is to follow. Given Lesnar and his advocate (also RAW Executive Director) Paul Heyman's commitment towards building McIntyre as a bonafide main-eventer, this match deserves to go on last at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

#3 A possible cliffhanger?

Remember when Undisputed Era attacked Drew McIntyre in NXT?

The entire wrestling community is hoping to see Drew McIntyre decimate The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania to become the WWE Champion. Sure, McIntyre's title win will be a feel-good moment, but we need to understand that WWE is an ever-running show and that the company needs intriguing storylines to keep the fans invested post WrestleMania.

So, what if after McIntyre wins the WWE Championship, he is attacked by (say) The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins? Or what if he's confronted by a returning Jeff Hardy? Even crazier would be history repeating itself, with The Undisputed Era showing up at WrestleMania and laying down McIntyre to kick his feud off with Adam Cole.

These scenarios can play out even if the match doesn't go last, but they'll have the maximum impact if any of these scenarios close out the show. It is sure to get the people talking, and that is what matters the most in the wrestling business. One can say the same for Universal Title match, but WWE will be able to capitalize on it only after RAW and NXT have taken place. In the case of WWE Title, the company can have maximum impact the night after, almost immediately.

So, it will be better for WWE to have this match main event WrestleMania, so that not only fans get a feel-good win, but an even bigger shocker to send them home.

Should Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar main event this year's WrestleMania? Do drop in your opinion in the comments box!