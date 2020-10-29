After feuding for months, Randy Orton finally dethroned Drew McIntyre as the WWE Champion at the pay-per-view event, Hell In A Cell. Thus, an acclaimed 203-day title reign that began at WrestleMania 36 came to a halt.

The reactions to this title change have been mixed, with some reports suggesting that the locker room, as well as the online fans, are confused about WWE's decision to put the title on Orton. As mentioned earlier, McIntyre's title reign was well-received and he seemed poised to carry the belt for the long haul.

WWE's recent move may seem strange in hindsight. However, if we look closer, it might actually be a good idea for the company and Drew McIntyre. Let's look at the reasons why.

#3. Drew McIntyre can avoid the upcoming feud with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

Randy Orton is set to face WWE's "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020

WWE's marquee pay-per-view, Survivor Series 2020, is scheduled to take place on Nov. 22, 2020. The event will be a fight for brand supremacy as RAW and SmackDown look to come out on top as they have since the reintroduction of brand split in 2016.

As part of the annual tradition, the WWE Champion, Randy Orton, will square off against the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Notably, Reigns is currently in the midst of a terrific heel run as WWE's Tribal Chief. WWE seems to be completely behind Reigns and a loss seems extremely unlikely this soon. In fact, considering his character at the moment, Reigns could practically squash anyone who dares to challenge him.

So, a victory for Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell could've created a dilemma for WWE. While his title run would have been prolonged, booking his feud with The Big Dog would have been extremely difficult for WWE, considering the dominant run Drew McIntyre was on, as well.

By giving the title to The Viper, WWE is now in a position to protect Drew McIntyre. Considering Orton's illustrious status with the company, a loss to Reigns wouldn't hurt his stock to the same extent.