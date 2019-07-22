3 Reasons why John Cena will make an appearance on Raw Reunion and 3 reasons he won't

Vince and Cena

It has been around two weeks since WWE announced a special edition of Monday Night Raw, dubbing it as Raw Reunion. The episode will feature the who's who of WWE legends and Hall of Famers, with names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Mark Henry appearing on the show.

Conflicting reports have been coming in regarding the possible appearance of a certain popular Superstar, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since he came back at WrestleMania 35 to a huge ovation. At this point, we don't know whether John Cena will make an appearance on Raw Reunion, or not.

Cena has been a mainstay on Monday Night Raw for years on end, but his other interests have deemed it impossible for him to make regular appearances for WWE at this point.

Amidst all the speculation, let's look at 3 possible reasons why John Cena could make an appearance on the Raw Reunion episode, and 3 reasons why he might skip the special event.

#3 Won't make an appearance: The list is already too big

The list is too big at this point

At this point, several WWE legends and Hall of Famers have been scheduled to appear on the Raw Reunion episode. With stars of the stature of Austin, Hogan, Michaels, and dozens of others making appearances, it could be possible that the segment slots have been already packed, with no room for more.

#3 Will make an appearance: An integral part of Raw history

Back in 2005, John Cena won the WWE title at WrestleMania 21, when he defeated JBL in one of the main events of the night. After a short stint on the blue brand as champion, Cena was drafted to Raw as possibly the biggest pick in WWE Draft history.

For the next several years, Cena remained the cornerstone of Monday Night Raw, being consistently featured in main events and high-profile WrestleMania matches. WWE is dubbing this episode as the biggest reunion in history, and it just wouldn't feel right if someone who headlined the show for around a decade won't be on it at an event of this magnitude.

