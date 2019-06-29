3 reasons why Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will improve WWE and 2 why they won't

What a huge announcement!

In case you somehow missed it, WWE has hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors to oversee the happenings on WWE TV. Heyman will head up Raw, while Bischoff will be in charge of Smackdown and will work closely with Fox officials as the deal is approaching.

This news took the wrestling world by storm and has given WWE fans a new sense of optimism going into the second half of 2019. After a pretty eventful WrestleMania season, WWE entered its annual post-'Mania lull. But this year was worse. The product got really stale, with ratings and attendances hitting new record lows. There are quite a few things wrong with Raw and Smackdown right now, and it seemed like Vince McMahon wouldn't do anything about it.

But here he is, hiring two men who were on opposite sides to him during the height of wrestling's peak. Fans are expecting the changes to come thick and fast under Heyman and Bischoff. Hopefully, this is a major turning point and the product will have a huge improvement in quality.

Here are three reasons why this bombshell of an announcement will work wonders and two why it won't:

#3 (Will) History of creating a great product

Both guys were in charge of great products.

Both Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were responsible for some pretty great wrestling in the 1990s, competing with World Wrestling Federation at the time. WCW and ECW both had unfortunate ends, but Bischoff and Heyman did have times when their product was superior. Bischoff's WCW even beat Raw in the ratings for well over a year, following the rise of his creation, the nWo. That was before the entire promotion would eventually blow up in its own face.

Paul Heyman is a creative genius as well. Not only did he manage ECW, but the Advocate was also in charge of the creative on Smackdown from 2002 until early 2003. That was one of the greatest periods in the history of the blue brand, only comparable to the early days of the second brand split. Heyman was credited for the Smackdown Six, a group of hungry talents from 2002 who were touted as the future of the business including the likes of Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. He knows how to make stars.

This history is proof that both Bischoff and Heyman know how to run creative TV shows and with the financial strength of WWE and a team of competent writers, they could do it again.

