3 Reasons why Paul Heyman must form a stable

Ladies and Gentleman!

Paul Heyman is simply a beast on the mic as he cuts amazing promos that create compelling television. The promos by him made ECW the greatest show where wrestlers would be involved in extreme fights. During the show, his promos garnered a lot of fan attention, and it became the third biggest brand on television along with WWE and WCW.

His work was so good that wrestlers from different other companies, namely WWE would show up on his show and he would nail the segment with his promos. Here's one for you all to enjoy:

After the brand couldn't buy another television deal, the show was bought by WWE and relaunched as the third brand including Raw and SmackDown. The master of promos and the best advocate started performing as a color-commentator with good ol' JR, and here's a preview of his amazing skills:

When Brock Lesnar came to the WWE, Paul Heyman became his advocate, and he has been doing a great job since then because his promos are savage and can sell any show. The moment we see him on TV, in the ring or any promo, we know that this will be the best thing to happen during the show. His mic skills can be understood during this segment when a fan proposed to her girlfriend, and he made the moment special.

With his current client Brock Lesnar ready to leave WWE for UFC, and the final match for 'The Beast Incarnate' to happen at WWE's tour of Saudi Arabia, the fate of Brock's client lies in jeopardy.

He has managed wrestlers individually, namely CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Curtis Axel to name a few, but its about time that he starts managing a stable, and here are three reasons why:

#3 Voice of the Voiceless

And I am the advocate...!

There are many wrestlers on Raw that can't talk well, and that includes both male and female wrestlers, namely, Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil, and many others. While the aforementioned wrestlers are good in-ring performers, they can't perform well on the mic, and if the WWE is focused on creating mixed match teams, it would be great if they form a stable instead.

A mix of different personalities would be a great thing to handle, and if you remember 'The Corporate Ministry,' or 'The Ministry of Darkness,' where there were few who spoke on behalf of the stable. Paul Heyman could be a great choice to manage those that can't talk but wrestle because he can cut a promo and sell tickets quickly.

