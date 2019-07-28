3 reasons why Randy Orton may win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2019

Kofi Kingston challenged Randy Orton to a match at SummerSlam

This past week on SmackDown Live, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston made his way to the ring and issued a WWE Championship challenge to Randy Orton. Orton gladly obliged and the two stars exchanged a few insults. The Viper talked about how he used his influence to hold Kofi back in the past. Their intense rivalry in late 2009 was brought to our attention and Kofi blamed Orton for not allowing him to break through to the main event scene.

The Legend Killer sat at ringside to witness Kofi's match with Samoa Joe. Towards the end of the match, Orton tried to strike Kofi with an RKO but the WWE Champion escaped. Instead of Kofi, Joe felt the wrath of the Viper when Orton laid him out with a vicious RKO. Mere seconds later, Kofi struck Orton with a Trouble in Paradise to send a statement. Kofi held his own against Orton and assured the Legend Killer that he wouldn't fall for the challenger's mind games.

The match between Orton and Kingston for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam was made official. It's a very intriguing story-line and rivalry. The die-hard, babyface WWE Champion will look to run through the vile, vicious, desperate and abominable challenger.

However, I have a feeling that Orton has a decent chance of dethroning Kofi Kingston and I wouldn't be surprised if he did.

We take a look at some of the reasons that are in favour of the Viper and why he could dethrone the man from Ghana as the new WWE Champion.

3. Randy Orton hasn't been WWE Champion in a long time

Orton won his last WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

As The Apex Predator pointed out a couple of weeks ago, Orton hasn't held the WWE Championship since 2017. That's quite a long time for a star of Orton's caliber and it must agitate the veteran.

Orton's last WWE Championship run was forgettable. He won the WWE title from Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 in a horrendous match and didn't even successfully defend it once. He lost the WWE Championship a month later at Backlash to an unlikely challenger in Jinder Mahal. Mahal's victory over Orton was hailed as one of the biggest surprises of 2017.

The Viper hasn't had a good reign with the WWE Championship in a long time. Hence, Orton would do anything to get the WWE title on his shoulders once again.

