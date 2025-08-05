3 Reasons Why Roman Reigns Attacked the Vision on WWE Raw

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:36 GMT
Roman Reigns attacked the Vision on RAW but instead get destroyed [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE RAW concludes when Seth Rollins and his Vision members destroyed Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight in a massive brawl. This transpired when the Best in the World attacked the Visionary during his match against the Megastar in the main event.

Soon, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed arrived and assaulted Punk and Knight with the help of the Architect. When the Original Tribal Chief tried to even the odds, he instead got annihilated by them. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the OTC attacked the Vision on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Unfinished business with Seth Rollins

Rollins and Reigns still have unfinished business, which could be why the OTC attacked the Vision on the red brand. Roman and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on SummerSlam Night One, but he is yet to lock horns with the Architect.

So, to set up a match against his former Shield members, The Tribal Chief attacked his entire faction. Now, whenever the former Undisputed Champion makes his return, he may lock horns against Seth Rollins in a match.

#2. To write him off television

Another reason why WWE seemingly planned to have Roman attack Seth Rollins' faction is to write him off television. Fans saw how Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and the Architect destroyed the OTC in the most vicious way possible.

Reed even executed multiple tsunamis, which took out many stars in the past. As Reigns is set to disappear from WWE again due to Hollywood commitments, this angle could have been created to write him off television.

#1. To stop the numbers game advantage on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins' biggest advantage is not his mastermind brain, but also the numbers game advantage he has. This is why they managed to destroy CM Punk & LA Knight at the same time.

Roman Reigns could have attacked the Vision to even the odds and to stop the numerical advantage. However, things unfolded differently, and instead, The Head of the Table became the victim of Rollins' faction members.

Now, it seems that WWE is heading towards a CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat showdown. The bout is expected to take place at Clash in Paris, which is the next PLE of the Stamford-based promotion. When Reigns makes his comeback, he might begin his feud with the Architect in WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
