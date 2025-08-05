3 Reasons Why Roman Reigns Attacked the Vision on WWE Raw

WWE RAW concludes when Seth Rollins and his Vision members destroyed Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight in a massive brawl. This transpired when the Best in the World attacked the Visionary during his match against the Megastar in the main event.Soon, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed arrived and assaulted Punk and Knight with the help of the Architect. When the Original Tribal Chief tried to even the odds, he instead got annihilated by them. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the OTC attacked the Vision on Monday Night RAW.#3. Unfinished business with Seth RollinsRollins and Reigns still have unfinished business, which could be why the OTC attacked the Vision on the red brand. Roman and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on SummerSlam Night One, but he is yet to lock horns with the Architect.So, to set up a match against his former Shield members, The Tribal Chief attacked his entire faction. Now, whenever the former Undisputed Champion makes his return, he may lock horns against Seth Rollins in a match.#2. To write him off televisionAnother reason why WWE seemingly planned to have Roman attack Seth Rollins' faction is to write him off television. Fans saw how Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and the Architect destroyed the OTC in the most vicious way possible.Reed even executed multiple tsunamis, which took out many stars in the past. As Reigns is set to disappear from WWE again due to Hollywood commitments, this angle could have been created to write him off television.#1. To stop the numbers game advantage on WWE RAWSeth Rollins' biggest advantage is not his mastermind brain, but also the numbers game advantage he has. This is why they managed to destroy CM Punk &amp; LA Knight at the same time.Roman Reigns could have attacked the Vision to even the odds and to stop the numerical advantage. However, things unfolded differently, and instead, The Head of the Table became the victim of Rollins' faction members.Now, it seems that WWE is heading towards a CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat showdown. The bout is expected to take place at Clash in Paris, which is the next PLE of the Stamford-based promotion. When Reigns makes his comeback, he might begin his feud with the Architect in WWE.