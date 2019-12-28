3 reasons why Roman Reigns should not win Royal Rumble 2020

Should Roman Reigns be crowned as the winner of the men's Royal Rumble 2020?

Royal Rumble 2020, which marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania, is just a month away. Now, the WrestleMania card, barring a few unanticipated last-minute changes, is usually finalized months before the event. As the winner of the Rumble match goes on to get a shot at a championship of his choosing at WrestleMania, it is quite obvious that the winner is also decided beforehand.

Once the winner is finalized, then begins the task of building him up for his eventual victory. This might include giving great performances every week, as Seth Rollins did throughout the year 2018 before his Royal Rumble 2019 victory, or involvement in a prominent storyline, as in the case of Randy Orton’s 2017 victory, or myriads of other ways.

This is done to shape the fan’s reception of that winner as WWE would never want the winner of Royal Rumble to be booed heavily by those in attendance, like what happened when Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Reigns, ever since his debut on RAW, has been at the centre of major storylines. Being a major part of WWE programming since 2013, it is only germane that he would have been featured heavily in Royal Rumble matches. This happens to be the case as Reigns has been one of the final two remaining competitors in 4 of the 5 Rumble matches, he took part in from 2014 to 2018, winning 1 and ended up being a runner up in three.

For most of this period, he was largely booed by the vocal WWE fans, who despite his great in-ring skills, unequivocally rejected his sustained push. WWE made efforts to change the fan reaction but to no avail.

Since his return in February 2019 after leukaemia, though he was kept far away from championships, he has been still been involved in major storylines. He recently won the traditional Survivor Series match for team Smackdown being the sole survivor and currently involved in a rivalry with Baron Corbin which is one of the major storylines, being presented by the blue brand.

WWE is preparing him up for the WrestleMania, where he will definitely feature in a marquee match. The only question up in the air is, whether WWE is planning to crown him as the Royal Rumble 2020 winner or if he will get his spot on the WrestleMania card at a later stage.

Though a top superstar playing a key role in the company’s biggest event is not a bad thing, but should his road to WrestleMania begin at Royal Rumble.

Let us look at 3 reasons why Roman Reigns should not win Royal Rumble 2020.

#3 Reigns does not need to win another Royal Rumble

Reigns won Royal Rumble 2015, with some help from the Rock - an idea which the WWE fans rejected

Roman Reigns does not need another Royal Rumble victory at this point of his career. In just 7 years on the main roster, Reigns has already accomplished more than what most of the wrestlers do in their entire careers.

He defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. He was in the main event of WrestleMania for four consecutive years. He has already defeated most of the big names in WWE and also holds the record for most eliminations (12) in a 30-man Royal Rumble match. The list goes on.

The rumours are pointing towards a match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania for the world title. The Fiend vs the Big Dog for Universal title could be an interesting prospect for WrestleMania 36, but if WWE wants to get to that match, Reigns does not necessarily need to win the Royal Rumble. There are other much better ways leading to that match.

Reigns going over a much-beloved superstar, Daniel Bryan, to win the Royal Rumble 2015 controversially, was one of the main reasons for the fans rejecting him unequivocally as the face of the company. Even The Rock, who is universally liked by the WWE fans, got booed for coming to his aid in that match.

It has taken almost 5 years for WWE to reshape the fan perception of its top guy and hence, WWE shouldn't risk making the same mistake it made years ago. There are many other superstars, who are ready for the spotlight, their victory at Royal Rumble will delight the fans and thus create fresh matches for WrestleMania.

