3 Reasons why Seth Rollins won't win the United States Championship next week on RAW

Rey Mysterio defends his U.S. title against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins attacked Rey Mysterio during his brief appearance at the end of the Gauntlet Match on RAW. Previously, Humberto Carrillo was attacked by Andrade, who decided to take out the high flyer to avenge his loss from last week's TLC Kickoff Show. Before he could do further damage, however, United States Champion Rey Mysterio made his way to the ring, causing Andrade to relent. Mysterio's protective gesture, however, led to an attack at the hands of AoP and their new leader 'The Beastslayer' Seth Rollins.

The former Shield member displayed his character to perfection, and we saw him take out the current United States Champion with a vicious stomp. In an attempt to hype the attack and prove his dominance, the former Universal Champion challenged Mysterio to a United States Championship match next week on RAW.

It was one of the most shocking moments from this week's show because no one saw it coming. Even though the former Universal Champion has decided to challenge Mysterio, we all know that defeating the Mexican high-flyer will prove to be a most difficult task.

Without any further ado, here are three reasons why Seth Rollins won't win the United States Championship on RAW.

#3. A Rollins victory would make Mysterio's current US Championship run irrelevant

History was made once again in #Chicago...... This city will always hold a special place in my heart! Gracias 🙏🏼 Raza por todo su cariño y apoyo, thank you all Fam: for all your love & support!! And New 🇺🇸Champ https://t.co/cYoKAkv5VD — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) November 26, 2019

Rey Mysterio has been champion for several weeks now and while he successfully defended his title against AJ Styles in a rematch, one can rest assured that the company won't want to end a championship reign in such abrupt fashion. The high-flyer has a great history with winning titles, and has defied all odds during his career. This only confirms that he will overcome the odds on RAW against Rollins and his new henchmen the AoP.

To remove the title from Mysterio this early in his reign would make his current United States Championship run irrelevant, which would hurt the entire Red Brand. With a potential feud brewing featuring up and comers like Andrade and Humberto Carrillo, it's important to keep the title on Mysterio for the time being, so that he could build other Superstars along the way.

