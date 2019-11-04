3 reasons why this year's Survivor Series is RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Nov 2019, 00:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT made their mark on Friday night

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 is in the rearview mirror and was regarded by many as the best Saudi PPV till now. Amidst The Fiend winning the Universal Championship and the first-ever women's match taking place in Saudi Arabia, WWE had another big announcement on the show.

This announcement was regarding the Survivor Series 2019. The PPV will emanate live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on the 24th November and will be a tri-branded PPV for the first time.

Until now, NXT Superstars were often called up for one night only to fill up spots in the Royal Rumble matches or the WrestleMania Battle Royals. This changes when NXT goes head to head with RAW and SmackDown.

But, with NXT Takeover: War Games III already announced for the Survivor Series weekend, why did WWE take this decision? Without further ado, let me present to you the possible reasons for the same.

#1 To get more eyeballs on NXT

Talk about 'Shocking the system'!

With NXT moving over to USA Network, WWE has taken the brand seriously and thus has decided to incorporate NXT to give them a bigger platform to showcase their talent. WWE's pay-per-views, especially the 'Big 4', have a wider reach than possibly any show NXT has to offer. NXT has a plethora of talented Superstars and giving them a big stage to showcase their talent is something that these Superstars rightfully deserve.

Though NXT has its niche, a big part of the WWE Universe still does not follow NXT. As seen in the post-Crown Jewel SmackDown episode, the Superstars of NXT have the capability of turning any show into a must-see program. Amazing performances by the talented Superstars of the Black and Gold brand are sure to put NXT on the map and attract more eyeballs towards WWE's third brand.

Lastly, this will be a clear message to the fans that WWE doesn't view NXT as a developmental brand anymore and is working hard towards its success.

1 / 3 NEXT