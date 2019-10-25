3 Reasons why Ronda Rousey might return to SmackDown and 3 Reasons why she might return to RAW

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 610 // 25 Oct 2019, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey

January 2018: Fans were excited as they were to witness the first-ever Woman's Royal Rumble match, which main-evented the PPV of the same name. Many former WWE Superstars returned for the Rumble, with the undefeated Asuka winning the whole thing. And that was when Ronda Rousey walked down the WWE ramp for the first time.

After such a newsworthy debut, there was no doubt that the first-ever UFC Bantamweight Champion will not have a dominant career with the WWE. She won the hearts of the WWE Universe in her debut match at WrestleMania 34. Skip forward to the road to WrestleMania 35, babyface Rousey was gone and was replaced by a badass heel iteration of herself, much to the amusement of fans. After being pinned for the first time in her WWE career in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Rousey decided to take a hiatus from WWE.

Rumors were rife that Rousey wanted to start a family and fans wondered whether they had already seen the last of Rousey on WWE, until now. In a recent interview, Triple H revealed that the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' is eager to return to in-ring competition. But, with Rousey not being a part of the recently commenced draft, which brand will the former RAW Women's Champion return to?

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the 3 reasons why Ronda Rousey might return to SmackDown and 3 reasons why she might return to RAW:

To SmackDown: Her UFC background

Should the former UFC star switch to SmackDown.....

Now, we all know that FOX network executives have asked WWE to give SmackDown the legitimate sports feel. In response to this, WWE has modified not only the set of the Blue brand but has also introduced new camera angles. This also explains WWE's decision to stack SmackDown with big stars like Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, and Tyson Fury.

But, there is no such celebrity present on SmackDown on the women's side of things. With Rousey being a former UFC Superstar, she is the ideal candidate to bring the sports element to the women's division of the blue brand. With the FOX executives reportedly asking for Rousey on the Blue brand before her hiatus, this might be more of a spoiler than a prediction.

1 / 4 NEXT