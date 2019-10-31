3 reasons why the Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez feud must not end with a 'schmoz finish'

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel, on 31st October 2019. The odds are in favor of Lesnar, as reported by Cagesideseats, for retaining his championship belt against Velasquez.

Both Superstars have a history together and their rivalry has been built around the fact that Velasquez beat The Beast in UFC, 9 years ago, for the Heavyweight Title. These two powerhouses are going to clash on once again, but this time in a WWE ring.

Fans are excited to see how this match turns out, but if we assume the aforementioned rumor to be true, it is going to cause WWE a lot of problems. Here is a list of three reasons why this match shouldn’t end in controversy, and instead with a clean finish.

#3 Fans are already upset at how Hell in a Cell 2019 ended

Hell in a Cell featured the Universal Championship main event match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Both Superstars did a great job in building their rivalry for the pay-per-view and the fans had huge expectations from both Wyatt and Rollins.

A majority of fans wanted The Fiend to win the Universal Title, but WWE had other plans for him. The PPV ended with a 'schmoz finish, when Seth Rollins hit Wyatt with a Sledgehammer and the referee declared a no contest.

The fans were furious after this finish and they went on to boo Rollins, who was a babyface in this rivalry. Even Wyatt received a lot of heat from the fans, but the dust settled down soon. However, if something similar to this happens again in a short time, it’ll create a bigger controversy than the last time and perhaps, WWE should consider a clean finish.

