3 Reasons why The Fiend no-sold Seth Rollins' stomps at the Calgary and Edmonton house shows

The Fiend squared off against Seth Rollins at a house show in Calgary and Edmonton.

Although WWE has scheduled the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend at Hell in a Cell, WWE fans in Calgary and Edmonton were given the very first opportunity to see a match between the two. Each time the two Superstars met in the ring, Rollins retained his Universal Championship, after The Fiend refused to answer the five count, causing the referee to call for a DQ.

Unlike other house show bouts, the clash between Rollins and The Fiend received attention from all corners of the Internet. One of the most significant parts of the match involved Rollins hitting his patented curb stomp on Wyatt. However, Rollins could not even attempt a pin on The Fiend, as the former 'Eater of Worlds' literally no-sold the move. Wyatt took multiple stomps, but still stood tall in the end.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at a few reasons why The Fiend no-sold Seth Rollins' curb stomps. We extend a special thanks to those who took pictures and filmed video for the event. Readers may view the match in full at the end of this slideshow.

#3. To make The Fiend look like a monster

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are two of the few Superstars to kick out of the Stomp.

The Fiend has turned RAW into a must-watch show with brilliant segments, however we have not seen much of his resiliency. The Fiend had a match against Finn Balor, but barely used any defense in his dominant SummerSlam debut.

So far, only a handful of WWE Superstars have kicked out of the curb stomp. The list includes notables like Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena, but gets even shorter when we narrow it down to Superstars who have endured multiple stomps in the same bout. Only Strowman and Lesnar - two of the most resilient Superstars in WWE - have kicked out of multiple stomps in the same match.

With Wyatt no-selling the stomps from Rollins, WWE told us that The Fiend belongs in the top tier of WWE's food chain.

