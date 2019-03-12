×
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why the triple threat Raw Women's Title match is a bad move

Kaushik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.79K   //    12 Mar 2019, 20:42 IST

The main event is set for Wrestlemania 35.
The main event is set for Wrestlemania 35.

Fastlane 2019 is finally behind us and we can move full throttle towards WrestleMania 35. The biggest takeaway from Fastlane is that the main event of the Show of Shows is now set. The Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey is going to defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

After weeks and weeks of twists and turns, we finally have all three women in the main event of the grandest pay-per-view WWE has to offer. Ronda's place was set on the basis of being the champion. Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match and chose Ronda as her opponent but had to earn her place by beating Charlotte at Fastlane.

Charlotte, on the other hand, was handpicked by the chairman of the company Vince Mcmohan. The match is sure to bring the house down, but, here are 5 reasons why the triple threat match was a bad move on WWE's part:

#1 Undermines the Royal Rumble winner

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble.
Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble is an annual WWE pay-per-view. The biggest draw of the PPV is the battle royale matches that are contested between both male and female superstars. The prize for winning the Rumble match is a guaranteed shot at a champion of the winner's choice at WrestleMania. By that logic, Becky Lynch should have been a shoo-in for the main event at 'Mania.

But, Vince Mcmohan removed Becky from the match just because she happened to have a "bad" attitude. Eventually, Becky got her match after the disqualification victory against Charlotte. But, if WWE can just null and void a Royal Rumble win, what incentive is there for a superstar to actually win the match?

Yeah, it created sympathy for Becky but WWE could have booked it another way around. Instead of having Becky earn her place, the match at Fastlane should have with stipulations where if Lynch would have lost, her place would have been taken away. In that way, Becky would have always kept her place at WrestleMania and would have had to fight to keep herself in the match.

