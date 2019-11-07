3 reasons why the storyline between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana will continue despite fan backlash

Jerry Lawler doesn't like it!

WWE has a way of making its fanbase happy and angry at the same time. While most of them are really happy with the way things are shaping up for Survivor Series, many think that there is one particular storyline that is devaluing the whole product.

Yes, the storyline between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley is one that has got everybody talking. The question here is, why are Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon going ahead with this angle even though it has received severe backlash from the WWE Universe?

Even Corey Graves on his new After the Bell podcast harshly criticized this particular storyline. You can read the transcript here.

Now, let's back up a bit and see how it all started. After Rusev returned from his hiatus, he faced Seth Rollins, back when The Beastslayer was the Universal Champion, in the main event of RAW. But, Bobby Lashley came out during the match and he brought Lana, Rusev's wife, with him, and they started kissing each other, much to the dismay of The Bulgarian Brute.

From then on, Rusev has been trying to get revenge on Lashley for this act. But despite the negative reviews this storyline has received so far, WWE seems content on carrying on with it. So, in this piece, we state the three reasons why that's the case.

#3 Paul Heyman has a long term plan and he's sticking to it

Paul Heyman

This is one of the most obvious reasons why WWE is going ahead with this storyline. If you want to trust somebody in the wrestling business who can come up with some bits of absolute genius, there is almost none better than Paul Heyman.

If he has a plan for Lashley, Lana, and Rusev, then who are we to complain? We should give this storyline some time to reach a conclusion and then decide if it was good or not. If there's somebody one can trust in pulling off things that nobody expects, it is Heyman.

